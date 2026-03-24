Latto & 21 Savage: How long have they been dating & how old are they?

Latto & 21 Savage: How long have they been dating & how old are they? Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @latto

Latto and 21 Savage shared they were boyfriend and girlfriend, and have now upgraded the relationship with a pregnancy, the rapper sharing she was pregnant with her baby daddy’s latest kid. But how long have they been together? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Latto and 21 Savage are one of hip-hop’s hottest couples, with the pair expecting their first baby together, following the announcement of the female rapper’s pregnancy on the cover of her new ‘Big Mama’ album.

The rapping pair have one of the most secretive relationships in the industry, fans only beginning to get evidence for the longstanding rumours in the past year or so.

Although Latto ‘confirmed’ the romance officially back in September 2025, they have been linked since as early as 2020.

Latto & 21 Savage. Picture: Getty Images

Despite 21 having a wife of his own, legally married to one of his baby mamas, Keyanna Joseph, the newer romance still seems to be going strong.

Breaking the Internet with the pregnancy announcement, Latto wasn’t the only one celebrating, with the rapper's supposed wife liking the Instagram post, suggesting the three are all amicable.

Fans are overjoyed for the rapper, who has kept her pregnancy a secret after initial rumours stirred following an appearance back in October.

Latto pregnancy. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @latto

When Latto originally confirmed the romance between herself and the London-born rapper, fans couldn’t believe it after how long they had been suspected.

In a street interview, the rapper proudly said: “My man, my man, my man, my man."

However, despite only going public recently, they are suspected to have been dating for around six years, with this upcoming baby being their first.

Latto confirms she’s in a relationship with 21 Savage and calls him her “husband” ❤️

pic.twitter.com/HdY81mTQCT — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 30, 2025

21 already has three kids from previous relationships.

There is a small age-gap between the pair of six years, Latto being 27 years old and 21 being 33.

The details surrounding the rapper's first child are still few and far between, but she is estimated to be due around May/June.