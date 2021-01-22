Who is Dancing On Ice star Lady Leshurr? Real name, age & net worth revealed

22 January 2021, 12:18 | Updated: 22 January 2021, 12:20

Who is Dancing On Ice star Lady Leshurr? Real name, age & net worth revealed. Picture: Getty/ITV

Everything you need to know about rapper and Dancing On Ice contestant Lady Leshurr.

Lady Leshurr is well-known for her expert lyricism and rap skills, and as of 2021 has been competing in the thirteenth series of ITV's hit show Dancing on Ice.

The 32-year-old 'Queen's Speech' rapper is partnered with Brendyn Hatfield and soared across the ice during Week 1 to 'Salute' by Little Mix, scoring 25.0 - the highest score of the week, tied with three other couples.

So, want to know more about Lady Leshurr? What are her biggest songs and where is she from? Let's find out.

Who is Lady Leshurr?
Who is Lady Leshurr? Picture: Getty

  1. How old is Lady Leshurr?

    Born on 15th December 1988, Lady Leshurr is 32-years-old.

    She is from Kingshurst, Solihull, and was born to parents from Saint Kitts, an island in the West Indies.

    Leshurr was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2020 Birthday Honours for her services to music and charity.

  2. What is Lady Leshurr's real name?

    Lady Leshurr's real name is Melesha Katrina O'Garro.

    As well as rapping, O'Garro also appears as a team captain on hip-hop game show Don't Hate the Playaz alongside Maya Jama and Jordan Stephens.

    In 2016, she won a MOBO Award for Best Female Act.

  3. What are Lady Leshurr's biggest songs?

    Lady Leshurr, who has been writing raps and songs since she was six years old, is best known for her 'Queen's Speech' freestyle series.

    Other hit songs from the rapstress include 'Black Panther', 'New Freezer' and 'D.I.V'.

    Leshurr has previously cited Ms. Dynamite, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Ashley Walters, Eminem, and Lil Wayne as her main influences.

    In 2019, Leshurr performed as a special guest for Minaj during her The Nicki Wrld Tour in Birmingham and Manchester.

  4. What is Lady Leshurr's net worth?

    Lady Leshurr's net worth currently estimated to be around $600,000, reports claim, thanks to her rap and presenting career.

