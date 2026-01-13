Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet engaged? Inside engagement ring rumours

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet engaged? Inside engagement ring rumours. Picture: Getty Images

Are Kylie and Timothee married? When did Kylie and Timothee start dating, & How did they meet? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet popped out together at the Golden Globes together, and eagle-eyed fans are speculating engagement rumours – so, are Kylie and Timothee engaged? And how long have they been together?

The celebrity couple has been the talk of the town over the last few months, letting fans into their relationship dynamic more and more, stepping out at multiple red-carpet events.

The Marty Supreme actor has been on a winning streak, most recently winning his first Golden Globe, and he hasn’t shied away from shouting his girlfriend out in his speeches.

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globes. Picture: Getty Images

For the first time, the Little Women actor went ‘Instagram official’ with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, sharing a photo of her hand holding his award, as well as some snaps that she was seen taking of him on her film camera.

But fans think they have spotted numerous clues to suggest that, after three-years together, they could have taken it to the next level with a proposal.

While some fans got tripped up by the huge rock that Kylie wore at the awards ceremony, it was clear that she was not wearing the dazzling ring on her ring finger, meaning it couldn’t have been an engagement ring.

The main culprit for the rumours, though, come from an image of the reality star’s supposed namecard at her seat at the awards.

The viral image making the rounds is a picture of the pair reacting to the namecard that is seen in her hand.

However, a separate image, which has been confirmed to be AI-generated, suggests that her name was written as ‘Kylie Jenner-Chalamet’.

So, while it did seem to appear that the couple could have secretly gotten married, it is, in fact, a fake image.

omg the card said “kylie jenner chalamet” lmaoo that’s so cute pic.twitter.com/5Q9njEcjft — Bri (@moonroses) January 12, 2026

Fans do think a proposal could be on its way for the pair, though this year, as he continues to show public affection for his girlfriend.

He said in his speech: “For my partner, I love you.”

One fan commented: “I have no idea why I'm so obsessed with this couple, they're just perfect .”

Another said: “Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet are so ENDGAME.”