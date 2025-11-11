Did Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet break up or are they still together?

Timothee Chalamet has reportedly called it quits with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. So are they still together? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have reportedly broken up, with the Kardashian member supposedly being ‘dumped’, according to reports.

The couple debuted their Hollywood romance back in 2023, although they kept their relationship incredibly private during their time together.

Kylie was seen most recently on November 8th, popping out alongside her famous sisters, but despite lots of other celebs and their partners being present, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kylie arrived alone.

This comes after a puzzling interview done by the ‘Little Woman’ actor in which he failed to elaborate on his connection with the reality star.

When asked to talk about the relationship, he said: “I don’t have anything to say.”

Some fans are speculating that this was the first sign of the relationship's rumoured decline.

The Daily Mail reported that a source had shared that the star was ‘dumped’ by the actor, claiming this isn’t actually the first time he has done so.

An inside source told the publication: “This has happened before–but she talked him into getting back together. She is crazy about him, so that could well happen again."

The paper also claimed the reason was due to the film star’s busy schedule.

Whilst this news is yet to be confirmed by either celebrity, they haven’t been seen since the beginning of October.

Kylie is still following Timothee on Instagram, though, despite him following no one.

Fans aren’t so convinced by the reports, but some fans are devastated.

One fan commented: “Break up rumors AGAIN…. that means Kylie and Timothee are going to go outside soon, they love to prove the haters wrong.”

Another said: “Noooooooo!!”