Kylie Jenner trademarks 'Kylie Con' and fans are convinced she's launching a beauty event

Kylie Jenner has trademarked 'Kyle Con' sparking rumours of a potential beauty event. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The billionaire reality starlet also trademarked 'Kylie Museum' and 'Kylie Kon'.

Kylie Jenner has sparked speculation that she may be launching her own beauty event or convention in 2020.

The 22-year-old reality star, who launched her lucrative Kylie Cosmetics brand in 2015, has reportedly filed trademarks for the phrases 'Kylie Con', 'Kylie Kon' and 'Kylie Museum', leading fans to believe something big is in the works.

Jenner is seeking to use them on clothing and accessories for adults and children, as well as for beauty-related consultation services, classes, workshops, exhibitions and interactive experiences for social entertainment purposes, E! News reports.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is rumoured to be planning a convention for her fans. Picture: Getty

Kylie is yet to comment on the trademarks - or the rumoured beauty event - but it looks like she may well be coming for world renowned makeup convention BeautyCon's crown. As for 'Kylie Museum', things are a little more vague, but the description reads:

‘Arranging, organizing, conducting, and hosting special events, exhibitions, and interactive experiences for social entertainment purposes; arranging, organizing, conducting and hosting classes and workshops on beauty arts; museum services; conducting guided and self-guided tours of a museum; special event planning for social entertainment purposes; providing facilities for special events’.

Kylie Jenner, who was hailed "the world's youngest billionaire" as of March 2019, is rumoured to be launching a beauty event. Picture: Instagram

Are there guided tours of Jenner's palatial Kylie Cosmetics headquarters on the horizon? Or perhaps a museum displaying her most iconic outfits from over the years?

Kylie has launched pop-up stores for her beauty line in the past, and frequently promotes her Kylie Skin skincare and new makeup lines on Instagram - recently her upcoming collection inspired by her almost 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend rapper Travis Scott.