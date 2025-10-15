Kylie Jenner's new song 'Fourth Strike': Inside the lyrics

Kylie Jenner has brought back the ‘King Kylie’ era, launching her music career in a track with music group Terror Jr, in collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics. Her singing voice has sparked debate, so here are the full lyrics.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian family, has kick-started her music career, surprising fans with a verse on the well-known track ‘Fourth Strike’.

Famous for her makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics, as well as her part in the reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

But now, to add even more to her repertoire, the social media mogul is now branching into music.

Bringing back her iconic ‘King Kylie’ era, by using the fan-name as her artist name, the star has launched her new era.

The track, when initially released in 2016, had fans thinking the original vocal was Kylie; however, it wasn’t actually her, despite her premiering the song in one of her most iconic Kylie Cosmetics campaigns.

Fans have only ever heard her sing in the infamous ‘Rise and Shine’ meme way back in 2019, and fans don't know what to make of Kylie’s verse.

So, what does she sing about in her first-ever song?

Here are the full lyrics.

Full lyrics to Kylie Jenner & Terror Jr.'s song ‘Fourth Strike’

[Intro: Terror Jr]

Only you, only you ca-calling

Only you, only you ca-call

Only you, only you ca-calling

On my fourth strike, on my, on my fourth strike

[Verse 1: Terror Jr]

Oh, baby, you can't stay mad at me (Uh-huh)

This body is my apology (Uh-huh)

Don't pay for the consequence

When you look like this, when you look like this

One touch, baby, do you like this?

[Pre-Chorus: Terror Jr]

Bang, bang, kiss, kiss

Bang, bang, kiss, kiss

[Chorus: Terror Jr]

Turn you on like a light (Like a light)

Then you miss me like a flight (Like a flight)

Messed up three times, it's alright (It's alright)

I'm on my fourth strike

It ain't over, that's a lie (That's a lie)

It ain't over 'til we die ('Til we die)

Messed up three times, it's alright (It's alright)

I'm on my fourth strike

[Post-Chorus: Terror Jr]

Only you, only you ca-calling

If only you, only you, 'til we die and—

If only you, only you ca-calling

On my fourth strike, on my, on my fourth strike

[Verse 2: Terror Jr]

Don't say you want me, baby, show me

'Cause I don't let anybody know me

For you, I'm softer than a feather

I'll be your diamond girl forever

[Chorus: Terror Jr]

Turn you on like a light (Like a light)

Then you miss me like a flight (Like a flight)

Messed up three times, it's alright (It's alright)

I'm on my fourth strike

[Post-Chorus: Terror Jr]

Only you, only you ca-calling

If only you, only you, 'til we die and—

If only you, only you ca-calling

On my fourth strike, on my, on my fourth strike

[Bridge: King Kylie]

One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right

I just wanna tell you, "I'm sorry"

Touch me, baby, tell me I'm your baby

Write your name all over my body

Cross the line, I might do it again (Oh)

Do it on purpose just to see how it ends

King Kylie

[Chorus: Terror Jr]

Turn you on like a light (Like a light)

Then you miss me like a flight (Like a flight)

Messed up three times, it's alright (It's alright)

I'm on my fourth strike

It ain't over, that's a lie (That's a lie)

It ain't over 'til we die ('Til we die)

Messed up three times, it's alright (It's alright)

I'm on my fourth strike

[Post-Chorus: Terror Jr]

Only you, only you ca-calling

If only you, only you, 'til we die and—

If only you, only you ca-calling

On my fourth strike, on my, on my fourth strike