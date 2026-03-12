Kylie Jenner opens up about plans to have more kids amid dating Timothee Chalamet

12 March 2026, 17:26

Kylie Jenner opens up about plans to have more kids amid dating Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner opens up about plans to have more kids amid dating Timothee Chalamet. Picture: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner popped out on the Vanity Fair cover, and revealed her plans for future kids, and fans are hoping she means with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet. So, how many kids does Kylie Jenner have? & Is Kylie Jenner pregnant? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has graced the cover of Vanity Fair with a striking image and dropped a bombshell that she is planning to have more kids, and fans are hoping it is with her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet.

The reality star turned model and influencer has been seen attached to her boyfriend's arm during this award season, as the Marty Supreme star has been sweeping his categories.

Popping out at the Golden Globes, the NACAPP Awards and more, the couple look like the picture-perfect couple.

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet. Picture: Getty Images

But now, speaking to Vanity Fair, the Kylie Cosmetics owner opened up about her wishes to expand her family unit.

She said: “In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, travelling with my kids, enjoying my kids.”She then added: “And then, I do want to have more kids.”

She then added: “And then, I do want to have more kids.”

The exciting news is the latest installment in Kylie and Timothee’s relationship; the pair are clearly loved-up and have no plans of calling it quits.

They have been dating for roughly 3 years, debuting the romance at a Beyoncé concert to the shock of fans.

Kylie was previously in a famous relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children.

Kylie & Timothée
Kylie & Timothée. Picture: Getty Images

The 28-year-old has one daughter, Stormi (8) and one son, Aire (4).

The ex-couple split back in 2023, after an initial split back in 2019, and fans weren’t sure if Kylie would have more kids.

Kylie also opened up about her recent appearance in The Moment and shared her desire to be on screen.

She said: “I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it… Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!”

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & Stormi Webster. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kylie Jenner kids: how old are they & what are their names?

How many kids does Kylie Jenner have? Their ages & names

Kylie Jenner

Drake set to release new album 'Iceman'

Drake’s new album ‘Iceman’: Release date, tracklist & all the details

Who has won I’m A Celeb? All winners from past series

Who has won I’m A Celeb? All winners from past series

MOBOs 2026: Location, nominations & all the details

MOBOs 2026: How to watch, location, nominations & all the details

Trending

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Cast & voices from Donald Glover to Issa Rae

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Cast & voices from Donald Glover to Issa Rae

All Points East Festival with Jorja Smith & Tems 2026: Tickets, lineup & dates

All Points East Festival with Jorja Smith & Tems 2026: Tickets, lineup & dates

I’m A Celebrity All Stars South Africa 2026: How to watch & is it live?

I’m A Celebrity All Stars South Africa 2026: How to watch & is it live?

Zendaya fuels Tom Holland marriage rumours with ‘wedding ring’

Zendaya fuels Tom Holland marriage rumours with ‘wedding ring’

I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2026: Full line-up cast & start date

I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2026: Full line-up cast & start date

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working