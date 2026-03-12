Kylie Jenner opens up about plans to have more kids amid dating Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner opens up about plans to have more kids amid dating Timothee Chalamet. Picture: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner popped out on the Vanity Fair cover, and revealed her plans for future kids, and fans are hoping she means with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet. So, how many kids does Kylie Jenner have? & Is Kylie Jenner pregnant? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kylie Jenner has graced the cover of Vanity Fair with a striking image and dropped a bombshell that she is planning to have more kids, and fans are hoping it is with her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet.

The reality star turned model and influencer has been seen attached to her boyfriend's arm during this award season, as the Marty Supreme star has been sweeping his categories.

Popping out at the Golden Globes, the NACAPP Awards and more, the couple look like the picture-perfect couple.

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet. Picture: Getty Images

But now, speaking to Vanity Fair, the Kylie Cosmetics owner opened up about her wishes to expand her family unit.

She said: “In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, travelling with my kids, enjoying my kids.”She then added: “And then, I do want to have more kids.”

Kylie Jenner smoking on the cover of Vanity Fair. pic.twitter.com/7HC8fIGleZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 11, 2026

The exciting news is the latest installment in Kylie and Timothee’s relationship; the pair are clearly loved-up and have no plans of calling it quits.

They have been dating for roughly 3 years, debuting the romance at a Beyoncé concert to the shock of fans.

Kylie was previously in a famous relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children.

Kylie & Timothée. Picture: Getty Images

The 28-year-old has one daughter, Stormi (8) and one son, Aire (4).

The ex-couple split back in 2023, after an initial split back in 2019, and fans weren’t sure if Kylie would have more kids.

Kylie also opened up about her recent appearance in The Moment and shared her desire to be on screen.

She said: “I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it… Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!”