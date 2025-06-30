When did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott break up?

Who is Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott & when did they break up?

Who is Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott & when did they break up? Picture: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is currently dating Hollywood superstar, Timothée Chalamet, but who is Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott and when did the couple break up?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi pose backstage at the BBMAs

Kylie Jenner has had her fair share of high-profile boyfriends from Tyga to her current boyfriend, Timothé Chalamet, but when did she date the father of her kids, Travis Scott? And when did they break up?

Hailing from the legendary Kardashian family, she is a high-profile individual with over 390 million Instagram followers!

Whilst her dating life has always been public, there are some exes, like Jaden Smith and PARTYNEXTDOOR, that she has never confirmed.

So, who is her ‘big ex’, Travis Scott? And when did they date?

When did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott date?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at first public appearance. Picture: Getty Images

The pair were first linked all the way back in 2017, initially being spotted at a Coachella party looking cosy, then stepping out just days later to sit courtside at a Rockets basketball game.

This was right in between a break from her relationship with Tyga, her on-and-off boyfriend at the time.

Kylie was just 19 years old when she started dating the rapper, whilst Travis was 26 years old.

After a few papp’d shots of the new couple getting cosy, by June of 2017, they had matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Picture: Getty Images

Now, in February 2018, the couple upgraded the relationship to a new level, by becoming a mum and dad.

After months of keeping the pregnancy and birth of their baby girl, Stormi Webster, under wraps, Kylie revealed she was a mother!

They then took a break in late 2019, after popping out on red carpets together at the Met Gala and the Grammys.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with their daughter Stormi Webster. Picture: Getty Images

Co-parenting successfully and posting publicly about how close and appreciative the family was of Travis all through the break, until they announced they were expecting their second baby.

So whilst it is not clear when they got back together on this break…they were clearly busy expanding their family unit!

Kylie then gave birth to their second child together, Aire, in February 2022, just one day after Stormi’s birthday.

When did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott break up?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Picture: Getty Images

Kylie and Travis Scott dated for almost 6 years in total.

The pair seemingly dated happily all the way up until January 2023.

However, cheating allegations began to swirl after a model claimed to have been with the rapper, which he denied.

The reality star then confirmed in January that they were no longer together.

She has since gone public with movie star boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, whom Travis took a swipe at in his track ‘Meltdown’.

Kylie has been said to be with the actor since April 2023, they went public at a Beyoncé concert in September 2023.