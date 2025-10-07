Kwn’s ‘with all due respect’ concert setlist: What songs will she perform?

7 October 2025, 17:37

Kwn’s ‘with all due respect’ concert setlist: What songs will she perform?
Kwn’s ‘with all due respect’ concert setlist: What songs will she perform? Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Kwn is touring with her debut album ‘with all due respect’, and the hype is real. But what tracks will she be performing so you can make sure you know your lyrics? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kwn has taken the RnB industry by storm, blowing up the UK music scene to a global stage.

The artist, with her sensual lyrics and nonchalant vibe, has the fans in a chokehold, and with her recent romantic rumored connection with fellow singer Kehlani, there has never been more attention on her.

Her debut album ‘with all due respect’ has a whopping 87 million streams, despite it only being dropped in June.

Kwn on stage
Kwn on stage . Picture: Alamy

Her sell-out tour by the same name sold out within seconds, her having to add several dates.

With the tour starting in October, how do you best prepare for the gig?

Here is the full set list.

Kwn’s full setlist for ‘with all due respect’ UK and Europe 2025 tour

kwn tour
kwn tour. Picture: Instagram via @kwnway

The artist only burst onto the scene in 2022, meaning her discography is rather small.Because of that, this tour could feature her performing most of her song releases.

This is her first-ever headlining tour, and she has only performed at major shows more recently in her career, this summer taking to the Wireless Festival stage.

Whilst no official list has been released just yet, here is a well-curated list based on previous performances.

Bite me INTRO

Stand on it

Back of the club

Fxcin (interlude)

Talk you through it

All the girls

War to be over

Eyes wide open

Lord I’ve tried

Five more

Worst behaviour

Do what I say

So, there is plenty of time to get prepared for what is sure to be the solidification of one of the biggest British RnB artists ever.

kwn at Wireless
kwn at Wireless. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

D-Block Europe: Who are all the members of DBE?

D-Block Europe: Who are all the members of DBE?

Inside Cardi B’s divorce from Offset & how much spousal support she’ll pay

Inside Cardi B’s divorce from Offset & how much spousal support she’ll pay

Stefon Diggs breaks silence amid Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef

Stefon Diggs breaks silence amid Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef

How many followers has Nicki Minaj lost amid Cardi B beef?

How many followers has Nicki Minaj lost amid Cardi B beef?

Trending

Nicki Minaj's complete dating history: from Safaree Samuels to Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj's complete dating history: from husband Kenneth Petty to Safaree Samuels

Nicki Minaj

Capital XTRA's Black Champions Podcast: How to listen & what it’s about

Capital XTRA's Black Champions Podcast: How to listen & what it’s about

Gunna’s Wun World Tour 2026: UK dates & ticket prices

Gunna’s Wun World Tour 2026: UK dates & ticket prices

Latto addresses ‘pregnancy’ rumours after confirming 21 Savage relationship

Latto addresses ‘pregnancy’ rumours after confirming 21 Savage relationship

Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny: How long have they been together amid engagement?

Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny: How long have they been together amid engagement?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working