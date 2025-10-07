Kwn’s ‘with all due respect’ concert setlist: What songs will she perform?

Kwn’s ‘with all due respect’ concert setlist: What songs will she perform? Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Kwn is touring with her debut album ‘with all due respect’, and the hype is real. But what tracks will she be performing so you can make sure you know your lyrics? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kwn has taken the RnB industry by storm, blowing up the UK music scene to a global stage.

The artist, with her sensual lyrics and nonchalant vibe, has the fans in a chokehold, and with her recent romantic rumored connection with fellow singer Kehlani, there has never been more attention on her.

Her debut album ‘with all due respect’ has a whopping 87 million streams, despite it only being dropped in June.

Kwn on stage . Picture: Alamy

Her sell-out tour by the same name sold out within seconds, her having to add several dates.

With the tour starting in October, how do you best prepare for the gig?

Here is the full set list.

Kwn’s full setlist for ‘with all due respect’ UK and Europe 2025 tour

kwn tour. Picture: Instagram via @kwnway

The artist only burst onto the scene in 2022, meaning her discography is rather small.Because of that, this tour could feature her performing most of her song releases.

This is her first-ever headlining tour, and she has only performed at major shows more recently in her career, this summer taking to the Wireless Festival stage.

Whilst no official list has been released just yet, here is a well-curated list based on previous performances.

Bite me INTRO

Stand on it

Back of the club

Fxcin (interlude)

Talk you through it

All the girls

War to be over

Eyes wide open

Lord I’ve tried

Five more

Worst behaviour

Do what I say

So, there is plenty of time to get prepared for what is sure to be the solidification of one of the biggest British RnB artists ever.