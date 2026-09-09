Kwn Wn Night Only tour: Concert dates, tickets, presale

9 September 2026, 16:11

Kwn Wn Night Only tour: Concert dates, tickets, presale
Kwn Wn Night Only tour: Concert dates, tickets, presale. Picture: Getty Images

Kwn is heading to London to put on an extra-special concert at the Eventim Apollo. So how did you get tickets to ‘Wn Night Only ' concert? Is there presale for kwn concert in 2026? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Kwn has just announced a surprise 2026 tour, heading to London to perform at the iconic Eventim Apollo for her ‘Kwn Wn Night Only 2026 Tour’ – so how do you get tickets to see Kwn?

The R&B star has taken over the scene over the last couple of years ‘with all due respect’ and her newest drop ‘and all pride aside’.

From performing at the BET Awards to being nominated for multiple MOBO and Brits, the last year has been huge for the British star.

kwn
kwn. Picture: Getty Images

While she did her first-ever tour just last year, the 26-year-old is taking her new album ‘and all pride aside’.

Here are all the details about getting tickets.

How do you get tickets to kwn ‘Wn night only’ 2026 tour?

Kwn is putting on 6 extra-special shows on her ‘Wn Night Only Tour.’

She surprised fans with the announcement and wrote: “Surprise!”

kwn tour
kwn tour. Picture: Instagram via @kwnway

However, there is just one date in the UK, making the concert one of the hottest tickets of the year!

The concert is on November 14th, 2026.

Presale began on September 9th at 9 am.

General sale begins on September 11th at 9 am.

You can buy tickets here.

kwn
kwn. Picture: Getty Images

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