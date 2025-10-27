Kwn addresses backlash after confirming Kehlani relationship

Kwn calls out online entitlement

Kwn and Kehlani confirmed they are dating, each celebrating their girlfriend. Following months of speculation, the response from supposed fans has caused both of the singers to delete their original announcement – but what exactly was said? And what has kwn said in response? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kwn and Kehlani have been rumoured to be dating since the beginning of the year, following their steamy collaboration on their track ‘worst behaviour’, and they have now confirmed they are in a relationship.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the pair received backlash in their comments sections following the announcement, with the haters coming for the couple.

On October 26th, both of the celebs posted a TikTok confirming their relationship.

Kehlani posted a video with her head resting on the ‘talk you through it’ singer’s shoulder, whilst the lyrics said: “You’re mine, you’re mine, you’re my baby.”

Kwn posted a similar video pointing at her girlfriend, to an audio that said: “Every day I get on this app, people flirting with my wife, people flirting with my wife! Good taste.”

Since then, both of the RnB singers have deleted their posts because of a harsh response.

kwn and kehlani confirmed their dating rumours??👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Jsrb6Ka7N3 — ava ɞ˚ (@flirtyva) October 26, 2025

Kwn posted a 4-minute talking video, beginning it by saying: “I didn’t even want to have to do this for real. But, I can’t just sit around and act like everything's okay when it’s not.”

She continued: “I know the internet is a dark place, but it’s dark over here…I’m not trying to build an audience with rude, weird, entitled people.”

“Some of the comments you lot put under the video I’ve now deleted, it’s just horrible, it’s honestly disgusting. I don’t stand for it, one piece. Praying on people's downfall is crazy to me….It was never your business.”

She was referring to ‘fans’ who had insinuated the timeline of their relationship was adulterous, alluding to them being unfaithful to previous partners, which the singers have denied.

kehlani e a kwn finalmente se assumindoooo vivas as lésbicas porra pic.twitter.com/Ddreiu5Pqg — ؘ (@raylanexx) October 26, 2025

The haters were also predicting that the couple would break up soon, and KWN has had enough and fans have come to her support.

One fan wrote: “Ugh the internet ruins everything. hate this for them.”Another wrote: “Y’all chill out before she stops interacting with us😓.”

The new couple seems to have been dating for quite a while before they went official, Kehlani posting a video from what looked to be kwn’s house just a few weeks prior to the announcement.

Fans are hopeful to see them both in a happy place with their relationship and continuing to interact with their fandoms!