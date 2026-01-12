Kristy Scott: Age, ethnicity & net worth

Kristy Scott and her long-term husband, Desmond, have announced they are getting a divorce, but who is Kristy Sarah? How old is she? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kristy Scott, or Kristy Sarah, is a prominent influencer and content creator, often featured in videos with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Desmond Scott, with whom she recently filed for divorce.

The creator first created her account in 2020 and has amassed over 26 million followers on TikTok and 9 million on Instagram in just 5 years.

Her content, centered around pranks and fashion content, has blown her up to the level of fame where she now attends industry events like the VMAs, Paris Fashion Week, and the Oscars.

With the news of her shock divorce, fans want to know more about her as an individual outside of her online persona.

Here are all the details.

How old is Kristy Scott?

The American creator was born on May 17th, 1995, making her 30 years old.

As a social media star and mother of 2, she was overjoyed to celebrate making the Forbes 30 under 30 list back in 2023.

What ethnicity is Kristy Scott?

Kristy is American, living in Houston, Texas.

However, she was born in Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean.

She is Trinidadian.

What is Kristy Scott’s net worth 2026?

Kristy has over 26 million followers across all of her online platforms.

The influencer has worked with some impressive brands, including Dolce and Gabbana, L’Oréal, and Tom Ford.

The 30-year-old is estimated to be worth roughly between $4 -6 million (£2.9-4.5. million).

However, this is hard to determine as her net worth is combined with her partner, Desmond.