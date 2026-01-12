Inside Kristy & Desmond Scott’s divorce: Split reason, how long they’ve been together & ‘cheating’ statement

Inside Kristy & Desmond Scott’s divorce: Split reason, how long they’ve been together & ‘cheating’ statement. Picture: Getty Images

Kristy Scott and her husband, Desmond Scott, have announced they are getting divorced, alleging cheating, sending the Internet into a frenzy- But why? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kristy and Desmond Scott have announced they are getting divorced, with reports suggesting a shocking end to the Internet couple’s relationship.

The social media couple have been dominating fans' feeds for the last few years, her channel @kristy.sarah having a combination of over 26 million followers!

The mum of 2 is most known for her heel-testing videos, displaying her playful dynamic with her childhood sweetheart, making the news of the split all the more surprising to fans.

Kristy & Desmond Scott. Picture: Getty Images

They had also been sharing the three-year-long house renovations of their dream home in Houston, Texas, which had only recently been finished.

The news broke on January 10th, with the divorce filings being made public, and Desmond sharing a statement to his Instagram days later.

But why have they split? & what did he say?

Here are all the details.

Why did Kristy and Desmond Scott split & How long were they together?

Kristy & Desmond Scott. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @desmondscott

The Internet couple have been a constant of social media for quite a while now, getting married over a decade ago.

They met in middle school, both being 14 years old at the time, and were inseparable from then, swiftly falling into a relationship.

Kristy and Desmond celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary back in 2024, originally getting married in 2014, when the influencer was 19, and her husband was 20.

The pair have two children together, their sons, Vance and Westin, who often feature in their content.

TMZ initially broke the news that the 30-year-old internet personality had filed for divorce, citing infidelity as the reason.

The divorce papers also revealed that the couple would soon stop living with each other.

While initially it was unclear if this was true, Desmond then posted to his own 1.9 million followers, sharing his side of the story.

What did Desmond Scott say in his statement?

Desmond Scott. Picture: Instagram via @desmondscott

On January 10th, the chef broke his silence on the divorce, sharing a long statement to his Instagram story.

He wrote: “I want to begin by apologizing to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation. I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt it has caused.”

He continued: “Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first. I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as I have always been.”

Desomnd confirmed that he was unfaithful, revealing that he had wished to end the relationship prior to the divorce.

Instagram Statement. Picture: Instagram via @desmondscott

While it is unclear what exact ‘mistakes’ he had made, he seemed to be understanding of the decision to split.

Some fans have brought up the couple's faith as Jehovah’s Witness’ as a topic of interest in the divorce, the religion having very strict rules around divorce.

The couple is believed to have been raised under the faith, which believes that sexual fidelity is the only reason to split.

Kristy & Desond Scott. Picture: Getty Images

Kristy is yet to comment on the news, her posting casually on social media, choosing not to acknowledge the divorce just yet.

Fans are shocked and devastated.

One fan commented: “This wasn’t on my bingo card for 2026.”

Another said: “Wait I’m actually shocked and they literally just finished building a home a few months ago wtf.”