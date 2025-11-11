How long have Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble been together?

How long have Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble been together?

Kris Jenner is famous for birthing the iconic Kardashian family, debuting on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ almost 20 years ago. She just celebrated her 70th birthday in style, alongside her man. But how old is Corey Gamble? And did they ever break up? Here are all the details.

Kris Jenner is the truly iconic ‘momager’ of the Kardashians, but alongside the matriarch often stands her long-term partner Corey Gamble.

The reality star just celebrated her 70th birthday, looking younger than ever, at her star-studded bash, which featured Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey.

As well as all of the Kardashian clan celebrating their mum, Corey was seen by her side.

But how old is Corey? And how long have they been together?

How long have Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble been dating? & How old are they?

The Hollywood ‘it’ couple first met over a decade ago in 2014 when Kris was going through her rocky breakup with Caitlyn Jenner.

Ever since that first meeting, they have been inseparable, hard-launching the romance just the year after in 2015, making the relationship Instagram official.

He also made his debut on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2015, making him forever linked to the manager.

Their age gap has caused a lot of attention, them both celebrating their birthdays close together, Kris’ on November 5th and Corey’s on November 10th.

Kris is 70 years old, whilst her partner is 45 years old, meaning they have a 25-year age gap.

They have been together for over a decade now, having been together for 11 years.

In 2017, though, fans thought they had split after 3 years, following a post from Kim Kardashian, where she posted a picture of Kris with the caption ‘SWF’, standing for ‘single white female’.

However, this was not an actual breakup, just a post.

Whilst the couple aren’t married, the star does wear a diamond ring and has expressed in the past that she has no desire to marry again.