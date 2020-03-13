Kodak Black facing additional years in jail after pleading guilty to gun possession

Kodak Black could fade up to seven years in prison. Picture: Getty

The rapper entered a guilty plea on Wednesday (Mar 11).

Kodak Black has plead guilty to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. On Wednesday (Mar 11) the Floridian rapper attended a courthouse in New York's Niagara County, when he entered his guilty plea.

The charge was issued after he was arrested when he tried to cross the border from the U.S. to Canada last year. The "ZeZe" rapper is currently looking at two to seven years in prison.

However, his sentence would run concurrently with the weapons charges he was convicted of last year. Therefore, the 22-year-old rapper might not end up having to do any additional time.

Kodak entered this guilty plea at a courthouse in New York's Niagara County. The rhymer is reportedly set to be sentenced on March 24.

As previously reported, Kodak Black was arrested when he tried to cross the Northern border from Canada into the U.S. back in April 2019.

At the time the rapper had marijuana and a Glock 9mm pistol inside the Cadillac Escalade he was driving along with three other men.

However, the rapper failed to register the gun when he arrived at the U.S.-Canada border. "Two vehicles occupied by U.S. Citizens were encountered at the Lewiston-Queenston Port of Entry," a spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection said in a statement about the incident last year.

"During the initial inspection, the U.S. citizens admitted to being in possession of marijuana and firearms.

During the secondary inspection, it became clear that the weapons were possessed unlawfully in New York State. Therefore, the marijuana, firearms and subjects were turned over to the New York State Police for further inspection.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations continuously works in collaboration with our law enforcement partners, which include federal, state and local agencies."