Klay Thompson: Who is Megan Thee Stallion’s new boyfriend? Age, Net Worth & more. Picture: Alamy

The rapper is the ultimate hottie, but who is Megan Thee Stallion dating? She has hard-launched her new man, Dallas Mavericks baller, Klay Thompson, on Instagram, but who is he? Following on from her relationship with NBA baller Torrey Craig, here is everything you need to know about the ultimate hottie’s partner.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Megan Thee Stallion has hard-launched her new boyfriend, Klay Thompson, after previously having a relatively private love life.

The ‘Body’ rapper normally manages to keep her romance under wraps, although names like G-Eazy, Romelu Lukaku and Tory Lanez have been linked to her, whilst her most recent relationships were with American basketballer Torrey Craig and rapper/songwriter Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine.

She’s had a couple of public boyfriends, but none that have broken the Internet, but it is this most recent relationship that has everyone talking.

Taking to her Instagram on the 10th July, she shared a series of poolside snaps to her 32.6 million followers.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a fellow celeb intentionally, but discreetly, laid in the background, which they identified as NBA Basketballer, Klay Thompson.

One fan commented: “Y'all nosy as hell because I never noticed that man in the back!”

The baller also shared a photo on the 13th July, with a woman who appears to be Megan.

So who is one of the only lucky men to have ever made it onto Megan’s main grid?

Here are all the details.

The rapper has been posting her new man with pride, the two looking very cute together.

Most recently, the star was seen courtside with Klay's mum, the couple clearly very loved up!

Fans are happy for Megan.

Who is Klay Thompson?

Klay is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks.

Now, whilst we may not be well-versed in sports, he is regarded as one of the best three-point shooters of all time, so count us impressed!

The Dallas Maverick has been playing in the NBA since 2011 and is a four-time NBA Champion.

How old is Klay Thompson?

He is 35 years old, born in 1990. His birthday is the 8th of February, making him an Aquarius.

Megan is younger at 30, being born in 1995.

How tall is Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, Klay Thompson?

We know the Hot Girl is a tall queen, standing at 5ft 10in without heels.

This has become part of her branding, hence her name!

Her new man is a basketball player, so he is obviously tall, standing at 6ft 5in, more than height enough for the star!

How much is Klay Thompson’s net worth?

Now, whilst Megan is a globally successful rapper and one of the industry’s biggest stars, Klay also is, in his own respective industry.

The ‘WAP’ rapper is estimated to be worth $30 million (£22.3 million), accumulated from music streams, tours, and brand deals.

The baller, on the other hand, who has had deals with the likes of Chinese show company, Anta Brands, with whom he signed a 10-year extension deal back in 2022, said to be worth $80 million (£59.5 million).

That being said, his net worth overall is estimated to be $62.3 million (£46.3 million).

So, a very successful couple indeed, and for both to make it Instagram official when the rapper has previously been so secretive about her past relationships, suggests the two are loved-up!

Fans are super happy that two big celebs have found love, and we can’t wait to see the luxurious vacations these two success stories share with the world!