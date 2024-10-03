Why has Kim Porter's book about Diddy been taken down?

3 October 2024, 12:56

Why has Kim Porter's book about Diddy been taken down?
Why has Kim Porter's book about Diddy been taken down? Picture: Getty Images

A book which was reported to be written by Kim Porter documenting her relationship with Diddy, has been removed from online stores. But why has Porter's book been removed? Here's everything we know.

Kim Porter's memoir about her decades-long relationship with Diddy has been removed from online stores, after her children slammed the book for "many hurtful and false rumours".

The late actress and model's diary entries were said to have been leaked by friends last month, and were compiled into a supposed memoir called Kim's Lost Words.

However, traces and excerpts from the book are no longer available online, and here's why the memoir has been pulled.

Kim Porter and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs in New York.
Kim Porter and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs in New York. Picture: Getty

Why has Kim Porter's book about Diddy been taken down online?

Online retailer Amazon have confirmed that Kim Porter's memoir has been removed for purchase on his site after Porter and Combs' kids said the writing was completely fabricated.

“We were made aware of a dispute regarding this title and have notified the publisher,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “The book is not currently available for sale in our store.”

Porter and Combs' four children previously released a statement saying that the book was full of "false rumours" about their parents relationship and Porter's death in 2018.

Justin Combs (front) and Christian Combs, sons of rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, leave federal court for their father&squot;s bail hearing in New York on September 18, 2024
Justin Combs (front) and Christian Combs, sons of rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, leave federal court for their father's bail hearing in New York on September 18, 2024. Picture: Getty

When was Kim Porter's book released?

The release date for Kim's Lost Words was released in September 2024 and featured 60-pages of Kim's 'lost' diary entries.

The person publishing the piece was Todd Christopher Guzze, who goes by the name Chris Todd and says his occupation as an “investigative producer, author and journalist”.

Todd told the Associated Press this September that sources “very close to Kim and Sean Combs” provided him with a “flash drive, documents and tapes” from Porter that he eventually pieced together to create the book. Todd used the pseudonym Jamal T Millwood when publishing the title.

Kim Porter and Diddy pictured in 2004
Kim Porter and Diddy pictured in 2004. Picture: Getty Images

