25 February 2026, 15:20

What is Kim Kardashian’s ‘Update’ energy drink collaboration? Picture: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has just launched a brand new business venture, ‘Update’, sure to boost her net worth even further, but what is it? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kim Kardashian has launched a new energy drink, ‘Update’, her latest business venture, following on from her recent dating rumours with supposed boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton – but what is it? And when does it release?

The reality star-turned-business-woman has been in her bag recently with expanding her brand, with her clothing company Skims, proving hugely successful.

On February 24th, Kim shared several posts promoting a brand-new caffeine-free energy drink, featuring the model posing with the colourful cans.

Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

The 45-year-old seems to have a very hands-on role in the creation of the drink, it fitting her health and fitness branding.

Her business partner, Daniel Solmons, features in one of the promo videos, with fans mistaking him for Lewis Hamilton, Kim sharing her excitement with ‘her partner’.

She said: “Everyone drinks coffee in the morning, and I get up and I drink my update. It's a focused drink. So it's like a calm energy. It's not like a jittery energy, and like you can fall asleep on it.

She continued: “Over the past year, I've been actively involved as a co-founder, helping guide updates and evolution across product formulation, brand positioning, creative direction, and just the long-term vision. My role reflects a deep commitment to building the next generation of energy.”

The exciting new venture is yet another addition to Kim’s growing net worth, currently estimated to be $1.9 billion (£1.4 billion).

The energy drink market is said to be worth over $50 billion (£36.9 billion), and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wants a piece of the pie.

Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

‘Update’ uses a stimulant called paraxanthine, instead of caffeine, a clean compound that is found within caffeine that is used be our bodies for focus.

The drink supposedly stops the ‘crash’ from regular drinks, and is launching with five flavours: Berry, Grape, Peach, Mandarin and Pineapple.

The cans come in at around $2.99 (£2.21) a can, making it affordable for lots of her fans.

You can purchase the drinks from here.

Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

