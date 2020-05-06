Kim Kardashian grosses fans out with 'creepy' Photoshop fail

Kim's fans spotted the hidden photoshop fail as a random fingernail poke out from underneath her hair. Picture: Getty

Fans spotted a fingernail hiding in Kim's hair in her new snake-inspired selfies.

Kim Kardashian's followers don't miss a trick, it seems, after they spotted a Photoshop fail hidden away in one of her latest photoshoots.

The 39-year-old reality star took to social media to share photos from a snakeskin-themed shoot she took part in back in February to promote her new range of press-on nails.

Kim Kardashian's followers roasted her after a fingernail could be spotted in her hair. Picture: Instagram

"Venomousss," she captioned the photos, and while some people were quick to compliment the star on her latest look, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a weird error in one of the snaps.

After zooming in on the right side of Kim's head, you can two fingers - with the same long snakeskin-print nails - protruding through her hair, giving Kim a third hand.

"Ma'am why's there a finger in your hair omg," wrote one user, while another added, "Why is there a fingernail in your hair."

You left an extra hand in your hair 😐 pic.twitter.com/EmXCNpPmQ1 — Ferris Wheel 🎡 (@NicolaFerris) May 4, 2020

HEY @KimKardashian... You left someone's hand in your hair!!!🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/GsneOeUatJ — EZsaid EZdone (@ezsaidezdone) May 5, 2020

why is there nails in your hair I see you use photo shop as well as editing pic.twitter.com/ZZWdPDdruE — ali (@TS8_track6) May 4, 2020

Kardashian is yet to respond to the editing error. Just last week, her half-sister Kylie Jenner, 22, deleted one of her selfies after fans called her out for Photoshopping it.

Jenner, who has been isolating at her $36.5 million mansion in Holmby Hills, Caifornia, raised a few eyebrows among fans after they spotted the edge of the pool she was posing at appearing to drastically curve.