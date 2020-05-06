Kim Kardashian grosses fans out with 'creepy' Photoshop fail

6 May 2020, 11:46

Kim's fans spotted the hidden photoshop fail as a random fingernail poke out from underneath her hair.
Kim's fans spotted the hidden photoshop fail as a random fingernail poke out from underneath her hair.

Fans spotted a fingernail hiding in Kim's hair in her new snake-inspired selfies.

Kim Kardashian's followers don't miss a trick, it seems, after they spotted a Photoshop fail hidden away in one of her latest photoshoots.

Inside Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's luxury Los Angeles mansion

The 39-year-old reality star took to social media to share photos from a snakeskin-themed shoot she took part in back in February to promote her new range of press-on nails.

Kim Kardashian's followers roasted her after a fingernail could be spotted in her hair.
Kim Kardashian's followers roasted her after a fingernail could be spotted in her hair.

"Venomousss," she captioned the photos, and while some people were quick to compliment the star on her latest look, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a weird error in one of the snaps.

After zooming in on the right side of Kim's head, you can two fingers - with the same long snakeskin-print nails - protruding through her hair, giving Kim a third hand.

"Ma'am why's there a finger in your hair omg," wrote one user, while another added, "Why is there a fingernail in your hair."

Kardashian is yet to respond to the editing error. Just last week, her half-sister Kylie Jenner, 22, deleted one of her selfies after fans called her out for Photoshopping it.

Jenner, who has been isolating at her $36.5 million mansion in Holmby Hills, Caifornia, raised a few eyebrows among fans after they spotted the edge of the pool she was posing at appearing to drastically curve.

