What is Kim Kardashian’s net worth 2026?

8 June 2026, 18:44

What is Kim Kardashian’s net worth 2026?
What is Kim Kardashian’s net worth 2026? Picture: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is famous for her appearance on The Kardashians, her famous sisters, including Kendall & Kylie Jenner, & her new boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton. After her recent appearance at the Formula 1 race, fans are asking what her net worth is - so what is Kim Kardashian's net worth? Is Kim Kardashian a billionaire? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous names in the world, and with her new relationship with F1 star Lewis Hamilton, she is in the public eye – but what is Kim Kardashian worth? What is her 2026 net worth?

The reality star first started her public career in the late 2000s, following her being a personal assistant for Paris Hilton, and she has not slowed down since.

The 45-year-old has branched into many business ventures, including training to become a lawyer, her fashion brand ‘SKIMS’ and her skincare company ‘SKKYN by KIM’.

Kim Kardashian and SKIMS
Kim Kardashian and SKIMS. Picture: Getty Images

Her makeup company was also predicted to be worth over $1 billion (£749 million), with a beauty giant recently buying a 20% stake for a whopping $200 million (£149 million).

Alongside her business ventures, she is also a brand ambassador for some huge companies.

Kim has been a brand ambassador for many multi-billion-dollar companies, including Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, & Addidas.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

It is reported she makes roughly $1-2 million (£749,000-£1.5 million) per sponsored Instagram post, with her Instagram following of 345 million.

As of 2026, Kim Kardashian’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.7-1.9 billion (£1.2-1.4 billion).

The mother of 4 is a powerhouse in business, scaling her once ordinary life into becoming one of the wealthiest women of her generation.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

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