Kim Kardashian’s marriages: From Kanye West to Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be dating Lewis Hamilton, with fans asking if he is her new boyfriend. But who has she been married to? Who is Kim Kardashian’s husband? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kim Kardashian is one of the most successful reality stars, branching out into the business world, having a very high-profile dating history, including her newest rumoured boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton – but who was she married to? And does she have a husband?

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star has had many eras in her life, starting as just a reality star, and eventually exploding as one of the most well-known names across the globe.

Her relationships have also carried a lot of interest amongst fans and tabloids, with her being married three times in total.

Kim is also, of course, a mother to four children whom she shares with her most recent husband.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (2014-2022)

Her most famous relationship, and longest marriage, was with music artist Kanye West.

The pair initially met way back in 2003 and became friends whilst the 45-year-old was working as Brandy’s assistant, whilst she was married to her first husband.

Kanye then cast Kim in his unreleased puppet show, Alligator Boots, by request, as he had started to develop a crush on the reality star.

The ‘All Falls Down’ rapper even wrote lyrics directed at the Skims owner, appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2010, as a friend.When Kim got married to her second husband, Kanye even tried to convince her out of it.

When the LA star entered divorce proceedings, the rapper released a song dissing her ex-husband and declaring his love for her.

He rapped: “And I'll admit, I had fell in love with Kim / Around the same time she had fell in love with him.”

It wasn’t until 2012 that they began to date, and because of their previous decade-long friendship, their relationship quickly blossomed.

In December of the same year, they announced they were expecting their first child together.

They got engaged in 2013, after a romantic proposal from Ye, and got married in an extravagant Italian ceremony in 2014.

In 2015, they fell pregnant again with their second child.

Her next two children were delivered via suggaroate because of previous birthing struggles.

The couple were deeply in love, with Kanye helping Kim evolve as a public figure, him being responsible for lots of her most iconic style moments.

However, as the rapper’s mental health declined, their relationship deteriorated until they announced they were filing for divorce in 2021.

Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries (2011-2013)

This marriage is Kim’s shortest, with their married life only lasting just 72 days, with much longer divorce proceedings.

The pair initially began dating in October 2010, the relationship very quickly becoming public.

Kris, who was an NBA basketball player, then proposed to the LA star, just 6 months after.

They got married in August 2011, and famously filed for divorce just 72 days after.

The whirlwind romance is shrouded in controversy with the sports star even going as far as accusing Kim of marrying him for publicity.

It took close to 2 years for the divorce to be finalised, the separation officially being finalised the same month Kim’s first child with Kanye was born.

Whilst a rather dramatic relationship, both have since moved on.

Kim Kardashian & Damon Thomas (2000-2004)

Kim met music producer Damon Thomas when she was just 19, and he was 28 years old

.Initially meeting in 1998, in a recording studio, the 41-year-old later asked to be put in contact with him two years later after crossing paths.

The pair eloped to Las Vegas in 2000, and the reality star later claimed that she was under the influence of drugs during the ceremony.

They were married for almost 4 years, Kim filing for divorce in 20014 citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Whilst the pair weren’t on good terms, Damon has since spoken about crossing paths with Kim’s mum, Kris Jenner, and being friendly.