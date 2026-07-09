Have Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton split?

Have Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton split? Picture: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are one of the most talked about couples in Hollywood, officially becoming boyfriend and girlfriend earlier this year. But now there are rumours the pair have broken up, so is it true? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are one of the most famous couples in the industry right now, the boyfriend and girlfriend garnering a lot of attention on the Formula 1 grid, but breakup rumours have started to circulate, so are they true?

Rumours of the pair dating almost broke the Internet, following them both being spotted back in January on a secret Cotswolds date.

Since Kim & Lewis have not stopped with the public outings, famously being spotted at the Super Bowl together, and the reality star later showing support for the sportsman at his recent races.

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Getty Images

But now, online rumours have begun to circulate as some are suggesting the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Fans have spotted that Lewis, who only follows 5 people, doesn’t follow Kim, and then have gone to check the 45-year-old’s following and have noticed she also isn’t following her boyfriend.

However, whilst it is true that they don’t follow each other, the couple never actually followed each other in the first place.

Kim & Lewis. Picture: Getty Images

So as it stands, the pair are seemingly still together, despite the rumours.

Fans have been panicking online, but can calm down now after the celeb pair were seen on a boat trip with her famous sister, Kendall Jenner and her rumoured boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

One fan commented: “Lewis Hamilton never even followed Kim Kardashian; he doesn't even follow Ferrari, who pays his salary—how do you unfollow someone he never followed in the first place?!”

Another said: “Social media often fuels rumors more than it reveals the truth.”