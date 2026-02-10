Is the Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton kiss real or AI?

10 February 2026, 11:52

Is the Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton kiss real or AI?
Picture: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton went public at the Bad Bunny Super Bowl, with a viral image of Kim and Lewis kissing being posted everywhere. But is it real or AI? Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton dating? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are some of the biggest names within their own respective industries, and they are now supposedly dating, with a viral image of the pair kissing at the Super Bowl confusing fans – but is it real or AI?

They seemed to confirm their romance after being spotted prior, with reports of them dating.

They had previously been spotted on a private intimate date in a Cotswolds luxury hotel, where Lewis reportedly rented out the spa for a private massage with his new beau.

Kim Kardashian & Leiws Hamilton
Kim Kardashian & Leiws Hamilton. Picture: Getty Images

The couple stepped out in the stands of the iconic Super Bowl, where Bad Bunny took over the halftime show, looking cosy in a video.

However, since the initial news it seems they have very quickly taken charge of the narrative by stepping out together publicly, but a recent image of the couple supposedly kissing is confusing the nation.

In the video of the F1 driver and reality star at the Super Bowl, the pair were simply talking, but in this viral image, they could be seen kissing.

Whilst rather convincing, the image is not real, and is AI.

Even for two celebrities with very public dating histories, some fans argued it seemed a very out-of-character display of affection.

So, as much as fans wanted it to be real, it is not.

One fan commented: “This is AI. Stop promoting it.”

Another said: “Ai. She would never.”

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton
Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Getty Images

