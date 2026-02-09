Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton appear to confirm dating rumours with Super Bowl date

9 February 2026, 15:22

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton appear to confirm dating rumours with Super Bowl date. Picture: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have gone public with their relationship, as fans were left wondering if they were boyfriend and girlfriend. But now, it seems they have confirmed the rumours at the Super Bowl. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The pair were first reported to be together after an intimate date in the Cotswolds.

The F1 driver reportedly rented a room in a luxury hotel, hiring out the spa for a romantic date, with the pair then pictured for the first time a few days after, trying to stay hidden.

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton
Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Getty Images

Kim's most recent rumoured relationship was with another sports star, American football star Odell Beckham Jr, as well as rapper Drake; neither of these went public.

It seems that the reality star is unafraid to show off her new beau, with the pair stepping out at possibly the most popular sports event of the year.

Bad Bunny took over the halftime show, whilst Cardi B’s baby daddy played for the New England Patriots, as Lewis and his suspected new girlfriend watched on.

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton
Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Getty Images

In the video, the Skims owner could be seen wearing sunglasses as the couple spoke, as they were papp’d from their stadium seats.

Kim, who is 45 years old, is a mother to 4, whilst Lewis doesn’t have any kids.

Fans are still undecided on what they think of the new celebrity couple.

His die-hard fans worry that a new relationship will impact his upcoming season.

One fan commented: “This will either end as a world championship or retirement.”

Another said: “Love this for him.”

Kim and Lewis back in 2014, with significant others
Kim and Lewis back in 2014, with significant others. Picture: Alamy

