Why are Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner suing Ray J?

Why are Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner suing Ray J? Picture: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are suing Ray J in a defamation lawsuit after a recent stream in which he claimed the family were facing a federal investigation, and years of obsessive comments towards the family. But what exactly did he say? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are revealed to be suing the SKIMS owner’s ex-boyfriend, Ray J, for defamation, after recent comments he made on a livestream claiming the family was under federal investigation.

The singer appeared on a livestream on September 24th, where he seemed to expose a secret investigation into the family that he claimed he was helping out on.

The claim had no backing, and it wasn’t made clear what ‘help’ Ray J could have offered himself in such a case.

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner. Picture: Getty Images

Raj J said: “This federal RICO tho on KK and Kris, wooo! It’s about to be crazy.”

He added: “Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it. The rain is coming, the FEDS is coming.”

The comments have not been supported by any federal institution, and seem to be baseless claims.

However, this isn’t the only instance that Kim and Kris have brought to the courts.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian & Ray J. Picture: Getty Images

The suit claimed: “[Ray J was] unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms Kardashian over twenty years ago... [and] has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain.”

It continued: “Ray J’s public statements are blatantly false. No such federal investigation exists; no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Ms. Kardashian or Ms Jenner; and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations.”

The ex-boyfriend is known to have continuously brought up his ex-girlfriend ever since their public sex tape scandal in 2007.

Ray J & Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

He has long claimed that the leaked tape was actually a plan from the Kardashian family.

An example of this is back in 2022, after Kris Jenner’s appearance on The Late Late Show, denying any attachment to the leak of the tape, Ray J posted, claiming ‘legal stuff’ was in the works from his side.

Ray J has since taken to his socials to speak on the issue.

He said: “I’m not about to be silenced…Y’all should be super scared because I’m not backing down. I’m tired of it, I’m not selling it anymore for any of this dumb a*s money you’re trying to give me. The rain is coming.”