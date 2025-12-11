When is Kim Kardashian coming to Fortnite?

Kim Kardashian has announced she will be one of the latest celebrity skins in the Fortnite game. But when is her skin released? Here is all the information.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kim Kardashian stars in Fortnite promo

Kim Kardashian has announced that she is joining the world of Fortnite with her very own celebrity skin.

The reality star is the latest celebrity to join the long list of other celebrities in the game, alongside Travis Scott, Eminem, and Playboi Carti.

Fortnite has proved hugely popular amongst gamers, with over 650 million registered players worldwide.

Kim K Forntite. Picture: Fortnite & Getty Images

Kim’s own son, Saint West, plays the game, often streaming himself, which may be one reason why the Skims owner has chosen to join the game.

She announced the news on December 10th to her 354 million Instagram followers.

Kim shared the post showing her gaming icons, with some iconic accessories that are also purchasable, including a private jet, makeup kit, and ring light.

Kim Kardashian game accessories. Picture: Fortnite

The post even showed a clip of her character in the game showing her pulling a similar pose to her infamous champagne bottle shoot.

The new playable character is dropping on December 13th at 9pm GMT.

Players will be able to purchase both the character and her different outfits from the item shop.