2 February 2026, 15:37

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton? Picture: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been spotted together, sparking dating rumours. But is Kim Kardashian married? Who is Lewis Hamilton dating? & What are their net worths? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are rumoured to be dating, with the F1 driver suspected to be Kim’s new boyfriend – but how long have they been together?

The celebrity couple were first seen at an intimate getaway in the UK, going for a romantic dinner and a couple’s massage, as reported by The Sun.

This comes after the pair were spotted back in January in Aspen.

Lewis Hamilton & Nichole Scherzinger. Picture: Getty Images

The date is rumoured to have been valued at £120,000, after staying at the luxury hotel Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire, which boasts a £ 1,000-a-night stay.

Kim was most famously married to music producer Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.

Lewis has been single for the last few years, but his most iconic relationship was with Pussycat Doll, Nichole Scherzinger, whom he was with for 8 years.

The Ferrari driver was also rumoured to be dating the Skims owner’s sister, Kendall Jenner, back in 2015.

Their Cotswolds getaway featured private hire of the spa facilities as well as three bodyguards looking over the couple.

The pair have supposedly been friends for years, the snaps of them greeting each other at a 2014 awards show, with their significant others in tow, are going viral following the dating rumours, with fans suggesting a chemistry back then.

Kim Kardashian, Nichole Scherzinger, Kanye West & Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Getty Images

Kanye even supposedly invited Lewis to their family home in 2015 to celebrate Easter with the family.While neither of the celebs has commented on the rumours, fans have already begun shipping them.

One fan commented: “Im crying like what do you mean Lewis Hamilton is dating kim Kardashian.”

Another said: “Idc if they’re just friends but I ship this so much.”

What are Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton’s net worths?

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is a reality star turned businesswoman, being one of the most successful celebrities of our generation.

She is estimated to be worth $1.9 billion (£1.38 billion).

The F1 driver is the most successful the sport has ever seen, him having driven for over 20 years.Lewis is estimated to be worth $450 million (£328 million).

Combined, if the couple are confirmed to be dating, they would be worth £1.78 billion.

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Getty Images

