Kim Kardashian called out by fans for 'excessive' Christmas décor.

Kim Kardashian's been going viral for her Christmas tree, which is causing a stir for numerous reasons – but why?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kim Kardashian has caused a stir with her 2025 Christmas decorations, with her tree or should we say trees, going viral.

The Kardashian family are known for sharing their eccentric Christmas house decorations, but this year, some fans are saying Kim has taken it too far.

Sharing with her 354 million Instagram followers on December 2nd, the video of her walking through her Calabasas home.

Kim Kardashian Christmas. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @kimkardashian

In the video, over 20 trees can be seen lining the corridors of her minimalist home that she originally purchased with ex-husband, Kanye West.

Fans are arguing it is rather excessive, with some referencing the iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians moment with Kourtney, ‘Kim, people are dying.’

One fan commented: “I get her style is simplistic, but this gives warehouse vibes. Just cold and not Merry. I don’t have to look at it and can’t afford it though so 😂🤷🏾‍♀️.”

Kim Kardashian shows off Christmas decorations for 2025

Another said: “What the hell she need all them Christmas trees for?”

However, it is true Kardashian fashion to go over the top, with there almost always being multiple trees.

The iconic family pictures are yet to come, with the whole gang, including the now 12 children.

Last year's Christmas pic included the newest additions of Kourtney’s step-children with Travis Barker.