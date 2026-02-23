How many kids does NBA YoungBoy have? & who is his wife?

How many kids does NBA YoungBoy have? & who is his wife? Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @itsjazlynmichelle

NBA Youngboy, or YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has shared that his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle has given birth to another baby. But how many kids does NBA YoungBoy have? How old is he? & What is his net worth? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

NBA Youngboy gives glimpse into recovery

NBA YoungBoy has had another child with his wife, Jazlyn Michelle, sharing the news on his Instagram story on February 22nd.

The couple already has two kids together, the recent arrival being their third child together.

That being said, the rapper has lots of other kids, having a large blended family, with some well-known baby mums.

NBA Youngboy. Picture: Getty Images

The ‘Nevada’ artist has been with Jazlyn since around 2022, with the details of their relationship kept under wraps.

The couple got engaged in late 2022, tying the knot in 2023, with the rapper’s partner always showing off her huge diamond ring.

YoungBoy, despite his young age, has been having children for his whole career, and whilst he keeps his private life as private as possible, his large family is often regarded with high interest.

So, who are NBA YoungBoy’s children and baby mamas?

Here are all the details.

How many kids does YoungBoy have? & Who are his baby mums?

YoungBoy. Picture: Getty Images

The Louisiana-born rapper has 13 children in total, with 10 different women.

He started young, already having four children by the age of 20.

YoungBoy is currently 26 years old. With his wife, he now has four kids.

His relationship with these kids is probably his most shared.

Kayden (9) is his eldest son, whom he had with his first baby mum, Nisha Keller, with whom he also had a daughter, Armani (5), after the pair rekindled their relationship.

His third eldest is his third son, Taylin (8), whom he had with ex-girlfriend, Nia or Trinia.

The rapper's third baby mum is Starr Dejanee, with whom he shares one biological child, Kamiri (8), and one boy whom he raised as his own, Kamron (9), he is not included in the 13 biological child count.

With Jania Meshell, YoungBoy shares one boy, Kacey (7).

Drea/Shandrea Symone is the mother of the rapper’s daughter, Kodi (5).

The most famous baby mum is Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya Mayweather, with whom he had his son Kentrell (5).

He then had a baby with a woman named Arcola and had his sixth boy, Kaell (5).

With his wife, whom he got together with in 2022, he has two children: their daughter Alice, who is also referred to as Love (4), and their son, Klemenza (3).

His ninth baby mum is Drew Valentina, and they have a boy, Baby G (2).

There is a sticky situation with a tenth baby mum, believed to be a woman called Hailey, who gave birth to his daughter K’iori (2/3).

Now with his latest addition to the family, YoungBoy is a father to 13 children at just 26 years old, with four girls and 8 boys, the newest unconfirmed as of right now.

It's also been reported that the rapper shares a child with Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, who was caught in headlines with YoungBoy's other baby mama Yaya Mayweather after Yaya pleaded guilty to stabbing Lapattra, who announced herself as his fiancée at the time, with a kitchen knife in 2020, according to reports.

It's not known what the name of their child is, but he's assumed to be around 5 years old.

What is NBA YoungBoy’s net worth?

The rapper has 20 million monthly listeners and is one of the US’s most popular rappers.

He is estimated to be worth between $10-12 million (£7.3-£8.8 million).