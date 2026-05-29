Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson back together? Who is Khloe Kardashian dating?

29 May 2026, 15:18

Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson back together? Who is Khloe Kardashian dating?
Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson back together? Who is Khloe Kardashian dating? Picture: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian has been linked to names like Michael B Jordan, Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. But with a recent podcast episode going viral, fans are asking if Khloe is back with Tristan. So who is Khloe Kardashian dating? & How many kids do they have? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Khloe Kardashian was rumoured to be dating Michael B. Jordan following viral AI images, but now fans think she could be back together with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, following an appearance on his podcast – so, are they back together?

The ex-couple started dating way back in 2016 after being set up by mutual friends on a blind date, however it is their fallout that garners more attention.

After falling pregnant with their first child, just months before giving birth, the couple was embroiled in a cheating scandal, after Tristan had been pictured kissing another woman.

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson. Picture: Getty Images

The news rocked not just the family but fans across the world, with the pair splitting after the birth of their first daughter, True Thompson.

The 35-year-old was then again caught out in another cheating scandal, a year later, this time with Kylie Jenner’s friend, Jordyn Woods.

While the couple did split in 2019, they later reconciled and split again in 2021, with a paternity scandal coming to light.

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson. Picture: Getty Images

The pair then had one more child, Tatum, via surrogate, but hadn’t got back together, fostering a healthy co-parenting dynamic.

But now, the NBA star has appeared on Khloe’s podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, and fans are shocked at some of the details they have revealed.

Opening up about their co-parenting dynamic on the star's recent installment, the pair talk about their plan to have future kids, The Kardashians star revealing that she had ‘forced’ Tristan to get a vasectomy.

Tristan said: “I think I signed off for two embryos. So, I mean, if I do have more kids, it’d be coming from you. I already have enough baby mamas. I don’t want no more.”

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson & their kids
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson & their kids. Picture: Instagram via @therealtristan

Khloe said: “Who helped you make that decision? That was me. Tristan may have had a little ultimatum from me.”

The ‘ultimatum’ that the 41-year-old is referring to is her baby daddy getting a vasectomy, meaning he can’t have any more kids until the procedure is reversed.

While the comments are definitely interesting and imply a very unique dynamic between the pair, they are not romantically back together.

It remains unclear if Khloe herself is dating, her last public relationship being with Tristan, as the reality star is focusing on being a mother.

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