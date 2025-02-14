How old was Khloe Kardashian when she married Lamar Odom & how long were they together?

14 February 2025, 16:27

How old was Khloe Kardashian when she married Lamar Odom & how long were they together?

When did Khloe Kardashian marry Lamar Odom and how old was she? Here's all the details on their marriage amid his appearance on the new season of The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom have been in the headlines for nearly 15 years thanks to their tumultuous relationship which ended in divorce.

The Kardashians star and former NBA player were in a relationship for just under 10 years, however their relationship ended after Lamar struggled with addiction.

The new season of The Kardashians saw Khloe reunite with Lamar nearly a decade after their split, and difficult questions were asked between the pair.

Khloe reunites with Lamar in Season six of The Kardashians.
Khloe reunites with Lamar in Season six of The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy

How old were Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom when they met?

Khloe met Lamar at an NBA party in 2009, so she would have been 25 and Odom was 30.

Just one month later, the pair wed in Beverly Hills, an began co-starring on their own reality show Khloe & Lamar.

Kardashian removed her middle name and took her husband's surname, becoming Khloé Kardashian Odom.

Khloe and Lamar married in 2009.
Khloe and Lamar married in 2009. Picture: Getty

Why did Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom divorce?

Khloe and Lamar divorced in 2013 after months of speculation that their marriage had ended.

Khloe filed for divorce and was finalised in 2016. Lamar revealed he had had affairs during his marriage with Khloe.

He suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015, and Khloe had worked with Lamar through his addiction and sobriety.

