Keyshia Cole performs on stage with boyfriend Hunxho

10 November 2025, 17:19

Keyshia Cole performs on stage with boyfriend Hunxho. Picture: Getty Images

Keyshia Cole stepped out at her boyfriend, Hunxho’s concert, showing off their romance. But how old is Keyshia Cole? And when did they start dating? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Keyshia Cole and her boyfriend Hunxho have been causing a stir since their debut because of their age gap, but the haters were quiet after a super cute performance together.

The RnB star popped out with her rapper boyfriend, letting the world know they are back together and thriving, following breakup news last November.

At Hxuncho’s concert in Atlanta, the artist surprised his fans with his girlfriend, who came on stage to sing her song ‘I Should Have Cheated’.

Keyshia Cole
Keyshia Cole. Picture: Getty Images

The star comes out on stage with a smile on her face as the couple lean in for a kiss, letting everybody know that they are very much in love.

So how old are they? And how long have they been together?

How long have Hunxho and Keyshia Cole been together? & What is their age gap?

The pair first debuted their romance in 2024 after being spotted in a club together, the romance later being confirmed in the rapper's track ‘Part of the Plan’.

Keyshia later got a tattoo of Hunxho’s real first name, Ibrahim, across her chest to show her commitment to him.

Keyshia Cole & Hunxho
Keyshia Cole & Hunxho. Picture: Getty Images

It wasn’t until later that year that split rumours began to circulate following cryptic posts from the ‘Love’ singer.

These rumours were confirmed in early 2025, and it wasn’t until August of this year that they confirmed they were back together.

Whilst some fans are obsessed with the unlikely pairing, some haters are more concerned with their age gap.

Keyshia is 44, whilst Hunxho is 26, meaning they have 18 years between them.

The couple doesn’t care about the critics, though; this concert pop out being the most recent show of appreciation for each other.

