Kendrick Lamar & SZA UK Tour - Dates, venues & how to get tickets
14 February 2025, 10:00
Kendrick Lamar and SZA are going on tour in the UK & Europe. Here's everything you need to know about dates, venues and tickets.
Kendrick Lamar and SZA are bringing their Grand National Tour to the UK, and are set to headline stadiums across the country.
The singers, known equally for their solo music but also their joint ventures, will be taking to the stage this summer and tickets go on sale very soon.
Here's everything you need to know about dates, venues and how to buy tickets.
Kendrick Lamar & SZA UK Tour dates:
Jul 08 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park
Jul 10 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park
Jul 19 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
Jul 22 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
How to get Kendrick Lamar and SZA Tickets:
You can find Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets right here.
Various pre-sales available Wednesday, 12th February through 13th February.
General on sale starts Friday, 14th February at 9am local time on grandnationaltour.com