Kendrick Lamar & SZA UK Tour - Dates, venues & how to get tickets

Kendrick Lamar & SZA 'Grand National' UK & Europe Tour ticket prices & presale codes.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are going on tour in the UK & Europe. Here's everything you need to know about dates, venues and tickets.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are bringing their Grand National Tour to the UK, and are set to headline stadiums across the country.

The singers, known equally for their solo music but also their joint ventures, will be taking to the stage this summer and tickets go on sale very soon.

Here's everything you need to know about dates, venues and how to buy tickets.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA UK Tour dates:

Jul 08 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park

Jul 10 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park

Jul 19 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

Jul 22 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Kendrick Lamar ft. SZA performs during the half time show at Super Bowl LIX

How to get Kendrick Lamar and SZA Tickets:

You can find Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets right here.

Various pre-sales available Wednesday, 12th February through 13th February.

General on sale starts Friday, 14th February at 9am local time on grandnationaltour.com