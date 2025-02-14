Kendrick Lamar shares behind the scenes footage of Super Bowl halftime show

14 February 2025

Rapper Kendrick Lamar shared a behind-the-scenes look of the Super Bowl halftime show in a new social media post.

Kendrick Lamar has given fans an inside look at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The rapper and his production company pgLang have shared a behind the scenes video from last week's Super Bowl halftime show, which featured special guests including Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams.

The video showed the rehearsal process from the groundbreaking performance, and fans have been loving the exclusive look behind the scenes.

Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl
Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

The video shows Lamar preparing with Samuel L. Jackson, who played Uncle Sam in Sunday's performance.

Other pictures shared by the production company show Kendrick and SZA practising their rehearsal, and even a scaled-down version of the Super Bowl stadium.

This Wired article also shares images of the prep behind the performance, which saw 50 carts of staging and equipment wheeled out into the stadium to protect the ground for the second half.

Kendrick started his performance on a GNX car.
Kendrick started his performance on a GNX car. Picture: Getty

The video game inspired halftime show came from Kendrick Lamar and his frequent collaborators Mike Carson and Dave Free.

Each performance space was shaped like a button on a PlayStation-style controller, a performance intended to portray Lamar’s life as a video game.

Shelley Rodgers, the show’s art director said: “I think the [video game theme] was symbolic, his way to reach young people.”

