How many Grammys did Kendrick Lamar win at the 2025 awards?

How many Grammys did Kendrick Lamar win at the 2025 awards? Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

How many Grammy Awards did Kendrick Lamar pick up at the 2025 awards? Here's everything you need to know.

The 2025 Grammy Awards were last night and big winners included Beyonce, Charli XCX and Kendrick Lamar.

In particular, Kendrick Lamar had a huge night with his hit track 'Not Like Us', and is one of the most awarded rappers at the awards of all time.

Kendrick at the Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

How many Grammy Awards did Kendrick Lamar win at the 2025 ceremony?

Kendrick Lamar scooped up a whopping five awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards, all for his hit song 'Not Like Us'.

Record of the year : "Not Like Us"

: "Not Like Us" Song of the year: "Not Like Us"

"Not Like Us" Best music video : "Not Like Us"

: "Not Like Us" Best rap song : "Not Like Us"

: "Not Like Us" Best rap performance: "Not Like Us"

"Like That," which featured rapper Future and hip-hop producer Metro Boomin, did not win any awards despite being nominated.

Kendrick won big! Picture: Getty

Kendrick's big win at the Grammys comes merely a week before he is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans.

SZA is joining Kendrick as a special guest at the halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 9.

He is likely to play his Grammy Award winning track 'Not Like Us', as well as a few SZA features like 'All the Stars'.