Is Kendrick Lamar dropping 'giant' album, amid Drake's 'Iceman' release date?

Is Kendrick Lamar dropping 'giant' album, amid Drake's 'Iceman' release date? Picture: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar is rumoured to be dropping a new album following ‘Giant’ promo appearing around the US, amid Drake dropping his album ‘Iceman’. So is K Dot dropping an album? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake and Kendrick Lamar famously had beef in 2024, peaking when K Dot dropped ‘Not Like Us’, but now fans think he is dropping a new ‘Giant’ album around the same time as the ‘Iceman’ release date – is this true?

The L.A. rapper had quite the run in 2024/25, winning the Best Hip-Hop album Grammy for his ‘GNX’ project.

There was strange activity on the 38-year-olds streaming platforms with his album and tracks ‘luther’, ‘Not Like Us’ and ‘Euphoria’ being briefly removed from Apple Music and YouTube.

Kendrick Lamar. Picture: alamy

While the content has now been re-posted, fans couldn’t help but notice that the songs that were removed took aim at Drake.

Adding more fuel to speculation, a mysterious album promo called ‘Who is the Giant?’ popped up around the US in L.A, Atlanta and New York.

Now, with both supposed ‘clues’ popping out just before Drizzy’s album, fans are speculating that it could also be the return of Kendrick.

Flyers have been spotted across LA, ATL, and NY asking, “WHO IS THE GIANT?” 👀 pic.twitter.com/3DrypfIbra — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 12, 2026

However, this is just a rumour, and could very well be another rapper capitalising on the 6 god’s album hype.

The Canadian is in the midst of his new album ‘Iceman’ rollout, dropping on May 15th, with an extra-special streaming episode releasing the night prior.

‘Iceman’ is set to be the rapper's first solo album following the explosive fallout in 2024, which culminated in a scathing performance of ‘Not Like Us’ at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Kendrick Lamar & Drake. Picture: Getty Images

The project is expected to take aim at the ‘DAMN’ rapper, as well as acknowledging his beef with rappers A$AP Rocky and Future, but this is purely speculative at this stage.

So, with Drake set for his return and fans hoping this album is worth the wait, they can only hope that a Kendrick album will not spoil the well-thought-out rollout from Drizzy.