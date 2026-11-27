Is Kendrick Lamar making a film with South Park creators?

Is Kendrick Lamar making a film with South Park creators? Picture: Getty Images & Alamy

Kendrick Lamar is known for his songs ‘I’, ‘Euphoria’, and his Drake diss ‘Not Like Us’, but he’s adapting to the movie world with the upcoming film Whitney Springs with South Park creators! But when is the Kendrick Lamar film coming out? & What is it about?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Kendrick Lamar is one of the most iconic rappers in hip-hop, with his beef with Drake and the diss track ‘Not Like Us’ sending shock waves throughout the industry, but he is currently trying his talents in the movie world with upcoming project Whitney Springs – but what is it about? & When is its release date?

The musician has long been in talks to make this project, but after numerous delays, the fate of the project has been left up in the air.

While Kendrick is known for his creativity with visuals through his music, this will be fans' first look at his vision through the lens of film.

Kenrick Lamar. Picture: Getty Images

He has actually guest-starred in the iconic show Power, showing his range, but this will be his first starring role.

So what do we know about the highly anticipated project?

Here are all the details.

What is Kendrick Lamar’s movie about?

Kendrick Lamar. Picture: Alamy

The rapper is set not just to be part of the creation and soundtrack but also reportedly acting in the piece.When the movie originally began production, Kendrick was seen filming the mystery project.

As of right now, Whitney Springs supposedly follows a young Black man who plays a slave-reenactor in a living history museum and learns that his ancestors were enslaved by the family of his white girlfriend.

In early 2026, Paramount CEO Brian Robbins said: “This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read, and it’s certain to create some fireworks.”

When is Kendrick Lamar’s movie coming out?

Kendrick Lamar. Picture: Alamy

Kendrick Lamar’s film with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone has faced several delays.

It was originally set for release on 4 July 2025; it was pushed back to 20 March 2026 before being removed from Paramount’s release schedule altogether.

In September 2026, Parker and Stone apologised for the wait and took responsibility for the delays, saying their work on South Park and other life circumstances had got in the way.

There is currently no confirmed new release date.