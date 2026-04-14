Is Kendall Jenner dating Jacob Elordi?

Is Kendall Jenner dating Jacob Elordi? Picture: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted together at Coachella Music Festival, alongside her sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet. Following the model's previous connections with Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber. But are they dating?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were seen with the Kardashian clan, with boyfriends Timothee Chalamet and Lewis Hamilton in tow, to watch Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance – but are Kendall and Jacob dating?

The model, who is currently the highest-paid model in the world, is no stranger to a famous boyfriend, having dated Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and many more celebrities.

The 30-year-old was seen at the iconic Coachella Festival, with various members of the Kardashian family, most interestingly with Kim Kardashian’s rumoured boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.

Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi. Picture: Getty Images

In a video that has the Internet in a chokehold, the group of family and friends can be seen strolling past the Main Stage ahead of the ‘Sorry’ artist's performance, with boyfriends in tow.

The Australian actor could be seen following the crew, initially leaving fans curious as to when they became friendly.

However, it wasn’t until reports from Deuxmoi that the dating rumours fully took force.

According to the outlet, numerous sources, presumably in the crowd at Coachella, spied Kendall and Jacob ‘kissing on numerous occasions‘.

jacob elordi watching the bieberchella with the jenners and timothée chalamet? i'm in shock, screaming%%%% pic.twitter.com/1K6RbBXm5n — ✷ (@elordior) April 12, 2026

One source even goes as far to say they were “all over each other”.

That being said, Jacob was also seen with Teyana Taylor at the festival, who happens to be recently single following her split from Aaron Pierre.

Fans who were near the celebrities in the Coachella crowd have come back to arhue that there was no kissing at all.

One fan captioned a video of the two, "Here to confirm no smooching was done during the set, because I was literally there."

While definitely not a confirmation just yet, it wouldn’t be a surprising choice from the model, with Jacob considered one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood.

Jacob Elordi and Teyana Taylor at Coachella! pic.twitter.com/ngHI6BRG4d — Best of Jacob Elordi (@BestJacobElordi) April 13, 2026

The Euphoria star is said to have split from his most recent ex, Olivia Jade, in January 2026.

Kendall, on the other hand, hasn’t been in a public relationship for almost three years, breaking up with Bad Bunny in late 2024.

Fans are here for the potential couple, thinking they are well-suited.

One fan said: “She can’t keep getting away with this.”

Another wrote: “The concept of lewis going on double dates with jacob elordi and timothee Chalamet.”