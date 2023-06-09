Kelis, 43, 'dating' Bill Murray, 72, a year after husbands death

The pair are now reportedly dating after the Ghostbusters actor was spotted supporting the 'Milkshake' singer at a recent performance.

Milkshake singer Kelis, 43, is reportedly dating Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray, 72.

The pair have connected and are allegedly enjoying a whirlwind romance, with the actor being spotted at multiple shows of the singer.

Now sources claim that they have been getting closer following the death of their respective spouses in the past couple of years.

Kelis at Mighty Hoopla Festival 2023. Picture: Getty

Sources tell The Sun that they were together in the same hotel and have been "getting close for a while" after meeting in the US.

They have reportedly bonded after Kelis's second husband died in March 2022 and Bill's wife passed away in 2021.

The father-of-six was papped watching Kelis's set at Mighty Hoopla festival in London last week, and even posed for a cosy pic backstage.

Bill Murray appeared in Ghostbusters. Picture: Getty

"They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla," the source said.

"But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them.

The source continued: "Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap."