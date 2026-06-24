Are Keke Palmer and Sean Evans dating?

Are Keke Palmer and Sean Evans dating? Picture: Getty Images

Keke Palmer & Sean Evans have been spotted on a date, following their viral flirty Hot Ones interview. But are they actually dating? When did Keke Palmer split from Darius Jackson? & How old are Keke & Sean? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Keke Palmer and Sean Evans have been a couple that fans have been rooting for since their flirty Hot Ones interview, but are Keke and Sean dating? When did Keke break up with Darius Jackson?

The two media personalities first met on the set of the YouTube show back in 2017.

The pair have since filmed multiple interviews with each other, and fans are obsessed with their chemistry.

Keke Palmer. Picture: Getty Images

It wasn’t until their most recent Hot Ones, back in 2025, that the pair shared a quick kiss to ‘see if there’s a spark’, with Sean admitting he had a crush on Keke.

Ever since, they have both built on that initial interview, doing lots of content with each other.

However, after the pair were spotted on what seemed to be a romantic date, the actress has given fans their first insight into the dynamic.

Keke Palmer & Sean Evans. Picture: YouTube

When asked about her relationship with the host, Keke said: “Oh, we’re talking about this? First of all, I love Sean Evans. I love Sean. Hey, Sean! That’s my guy.”

She continued: “You know, we hanging out. You don’t know what could arise from there. We’re just taking it day by day. One wing at a time, so to speak.”

Fans are freaking out at what seems to be confirmation of a budding romance between their faves.

There is a slight age gap between the two, Sean being 40 years old, and Keke being 32.

Keke Palmer and Sean Evans. Picture: Getty Images

This is one of the Nope star’s first public romances since her split from ex-husband Darius Jackson, which ended in a public fallout and custody battle back in 2023.

While she was linked to NFL star Duke Riley, the relationship was never confirmed.

So, whilst some suggest Sean and the actress's relationship could be a PR move for both celebs, fans are certain that their chemistry is undeniable, and with Keke’s recent comments, it seems they could be getting serious.

One fan commented: “I'm going to need everyone and their mother to stay out of this and let this blossom.”

Another said: “What colors are we wearing to... The ceremony...”