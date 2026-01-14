Is Keke Palmer dating Plaqueboymax?

Is Keke Palmer dating Plaqueboymax? Picture: Getty Images

Keke Palmer has shared her love for streamer Plaqueboymax, sparking relationship rumours. But what did she say? & Does Keke Palmer have a husband? How old is she? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Keke Palmer and Plaqueboymax have sparked dating rumours following a post shared by the actress, leaving fans confused about whether or not she has a husband.

The Nope actress has been charming fans since her debut on Nickelodeon, known for her playful and energetic character, being considered one of the most eligible bachelorettes in Hollywood.

Keke is someone who has been linked to a few well-known celebs, with fans often shipping her with Hot Ones host Sean Evans.

Keke Palmer. Picture: Getty Images

But now it looks like the host could be setting sights on a new man in the form of streamer and music producer, Plaqueboymax, who is 10 years younger than the 32-year-old.

The social-media star, whose real name is Maxwell Dent, is known for creating music with the likes of Central Cee, Quavo and was even behind the creation of the Skepta and Fred Again track ‘Victory Lap’.

The pair seemingly met for the first time on a stream posted on his Twitch channel on January 13th, titled, ‘Going on a date with Keke Palmer’.

Keke Palmer & Plaqueboymax. Picture: Instagram via @plaqueboymax

Whilst at first it seemed an obvious clickbait title, it was the 32-year-old’s post to socials after that has fans thinking it was something more than just content.

Sharing a dump of cosy photos together to her 14.6 million followers, as well as a separate bikini snap with the music producer, Keke looked super cutesy with the Internet star.

She captioned the post: “I think I’m in love @plaqueboymax.’

Keke's post to Instagram. Picture: Instagram via @kekepalmer

The pictures, which showed the actress lying on his lap and kissing his cheek has sparked rumours of them having a romantic relationship, with only time to tell.

The pair were seen cuddling and gazing into each other's eyes, even going as far as introducing each other to their own dads on stream.

Keke had been off-the-market for quite a while, separating from her last official ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Darius Jackson, back in 2023.

One of her most viral moments was her fallout with her boyfriend at the time, after Darius publicly criticised her outfit choices in a viral ‘cherry’ moment with Usher.

Keke Palmer and PlaqueBoyMax introduced each other to their dads during their first date together pic.twitter.com/gSZrOvsKcs — Trends🌊Wave (@_TrendsWave_) January 14, 2026

The couple has one child together, Leodis, who was born in February 2023, and is Keke’s pride and joy.

She chose to separate from her baby daddy, after almost three years together, following allegations of physical abuse, for which she was granted a restraining order at the time.

They are said to have settled out of court, though, and now reportedly have a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Keke is most definitely back on the market, and fans think that Max could be the one she has set her sights on.

Her comments have been flooded with fans who aren’t sure about her potential next boyfriend.

One fan commented: “Keke you play too much 😂😂😂 but imma stick beside you sis.Another said: “I’m just happy you have the freedom to do whatever you want ❤️.”