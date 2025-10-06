Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny: How long have they been together amid engagement?

6 October 2025, 12:43

Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny: How long have they been together amid engagement? Picture: Getty Images

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny announced they are getting married, after a very intimate proposal – but how long have they been together? And when did they rekindle their romance after their initial breakup? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny have finally gotten engaged, after years of fan love!

They announced the news in a joint Instagram post on October 5th, confirming they had taken the next step in their relationship.

The post was captioned: “Engaged to the love of my life.”

Ryand Desitny & Keith Powers. Picture: Alamy

Ryan and her actor fiancé have been one of the power couples of Hollywood, both having their own cult following, and fans in love with their relationship.

But how long have they actually been together? And when did they initially break up?Here is everything you need to know.

How long have Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny?

Ryann Destiny & Keith Powers. Picture: Twitter

The acting duo first met each other back in 2015, both attending a Teen Vogue party, but not initially striking up a romantic connection.

It wasn’t until roughly two years later that they managed to step up their friendship, taking it to the next stage and going public in 2018.

They were together for five years after that, but Keith and Ryan sadly broke up in 2022.

In a joint statement, they revealed it was because they wanted to focus on their own ‘individual growth’, which devastated their fans who thought they were destined for each other.

Fortunately, the celeb couple rekindled their romance, much to fans' delight, only just last year in 2024.

And now, after their journey together have finally sealed the deal and picked each other as life partners!

A wholesome end to a on-and-off-again love story.

Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers. Picture: Getty Images

