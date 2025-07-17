Exclusive

Kehlani weighs in on UK R&B after Wireless performance with kwn

Kehlani joined Capital XTRA Breakfast’s Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie this week to discuss all things ‘Folded’ and her relationship with kwn and her UK fans.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kehlani popped in to speak with Capital XTRA’s Breakfast Show with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie to discuss her latest success ‘Folded’ as well as her performance at Wireless Festival 2025 with her close friend kwn.

The ‘After Hours’ spoke to the Breakfast hosts about the love she has for London, and the love that they give her right back.

The star had most recently visited us just before her famous ‘Crash Tour’ which featured Britain’s own kwn and FLO as support acts, playing a massive part in kwn’s explosive career success, the pair’s collaboration on ‘worst behaviour’ quickly becoming a fan-favourite.

She said: “I’m pretty sure London might be my biggest market outside of my hometown. It’s my hometown, and then it’s London.”

Kehlani said it’s been very intentional to curate that fanbase throughout her career and says it always ‘feels like home’.

She continued: “It was an honour, honestly, the UK gets R&B so well, and I think that was more prevalent than anything. I didn’t set out to have a super British tour; these were just two acts that are spearheading incredible music right now.”

On the 11th July, she appeared on stage to perform with kwn and said that she just feels so proud of her.

Kehlani said: “It’s not even about me popping out. Just getting to watch her, it might be the craziest rise I have ever seen.”

The star is set to release her upcoming project soon, with ‘Folded’ paving the way for what is set to be a very emotional album.

The artist shared that ‘Folded’ is actually the biggest song of her career so far, despite it only being out for a month!

So, there’s clearly a big year ahead for the R&B singer, and Capital XTRA will be sure to have the friend of the show back when the newest album is out.

