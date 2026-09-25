Kehlani daughter: Name, age & all the times Kehlani has brought her on stage

Kehlani daughter: Name, age & all the times Kehlani has brought her on stage. Picture: Getty Images

Kehlani, who is taking her hit song ‘Folded’ on a 2026 tour, recently brought out her daughter, Adeya, on stage. But how old is her daughter and how old was Kehlani when she had her? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Kehlani is a Grammy-winning R&B artist and world-renowned performer, but she is also a mother to her daughter, Adeya, who she has brought out on stage with her to perform.

The singer had her daughter with guitarist Javaughn Young-White, and whilst the couple didn’t remain together, the mother has always been loud and proud about her love for her child.

While the little girl's first feature came in the form of Kehlani’s 2022 music video ‘Little Story’s he has since been making more appearances, most recently popping out to sing ‘Folded’ with her mum on stage.

What is the name of Kehlani’s daughter?

Kehlani and daughter. Picture: Instagram via @kehlani

Kehlani’s daughter is called Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White.

The ‘After Hours’ singer has referred to Adeya as being ‘the driving force of everything,’ revealing the little girl also loves to be in the studio with her.

How old is Kehlani’s daughter?

Kehlani and her daughter. Picture: Getty Images

Adeya was born on March 23rd 2019.

She is 7 years old, with the R&B singer being 23 years old when she had her.

How many times has Kehlani brought her daughter out in concert?

Kehlani has shared some special moments on stage with her daughter, Adeya Nomi, over the years.

every show kehlani tells the audience to sing folded as loud as you can so she can ‘send it to her daughter’, yesterday HER DAUGHTER JOINED HER 😭 pic.twitter.com/oAYI6EJYaa — yezir ° (@rizeys) September 24, 2026

Most recently, giving fans a rare look at the girl all grown up, Kehlani brought Adeya out on her 2026 tour, where she sang ‘Folded’ in the cutest rendition ever!

During the final night of the North American leg of the Blue Water Road Trip tour in October 2022, three-year-old Adeya joined her mom on stage, waving to the crowd and cuddling with her.

In September 2024, Adeya, then five, made another surprise appearance during Kehlani’s Crash World Tour show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, joining her on stage near the end of “After Hours.”