What did Kanye West say to Bianca Censori on the Grammy Red Carpet?

What did Kanye West say to Bianca Censori on the Grammy Red Carpet? Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Lip-readers have tried to work out just exactly what words Kanye West told Bianca Censori on the Grammys Red Carpet following their controversial appearance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have hit the headlines following their controversial appearance on the red carpet of the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The duo went viral after they revealed their outfits - Kanye wearing a black t-shirt and trousers and his wife Bianca wearing a nude see-through dress underneath a fur coat.

Kanye also appeared to utter some words to wife Bianca, but what exactly did he say? Here's the rumoured words Kanye said to his wife on the red carpet.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

What did Kanye West say to wife Bianca Censori on the Grammy Red Carpet?

The pair made quite the entrance on the red carpet of the 2025 Grammy Awards, as Bianca took off her fur jacket to reveal she was wearing a see-through nude bodycon dress.

Just moments before Bianca took off her coat, Kanye appeared to say something to her, and lip-readers have dissected just exactly what was said.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman told The Daily Mail what Kanye said, as he appeared to take control of the situation.

Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West and Bianca Censori arriving to the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, Ca. © Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com Credit: AFF/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Kanye said: "Does that make sense, push that out of the way…that person right there…"

He then told staff to "push him out, there...", clearly wanting the cameras to get an unobstructed view.

Once they were on the carpet, Lip Reader Nicola Hickling said he told Censori, "You're making a scene now."

Bianca wore a sheer outfit on the Grammy red carpet. Picture: Alamy

She then nodded at Ye and told her: "Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense." He added: "Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you."

She then tells him: "Alright, let's go."

Bianca's outfit has caused quite the controversy over social media, with her lack-of outfit sparking discourse over their unconventional relationship.