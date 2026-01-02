Why did Kai Cenat & girlfriend Gabrielle Gigi Alayah break up?

Why did Kai Cenat & girlfriend Gabrielle Gigi Alayah break up? Picture: Instagram

Kai Cenat and his girlfriend, Gabrielle Gigi Alayah, have announced they have split, following cheating rumours with rapper, NBA Youngboy. But who is Kai Cenat’s girlfriend? & What happened? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kai Cenat and his girlfriend Gabrielle Gigi Alayah have announced they have broken up, in what seems to be a messy breakup.

The pair were one of the few public-facing relationships in the streaming world, with Kai showing his girlfriend off for the first-time late last year.

Gabrielle, more commonly referred to as Gigi, had been dating the streamer for over a year, with the announcement initially coming in December 2024.

Earlier this month, he had shared with his 3 million Twitter fans that he was struggling with his mental health, with Gigi publicly showing her support for her then-man.

Kai Cenat and ex-girlfriend Gabrielle. Picture: Instagram

Kai and his ex-girlfriend seemed loved-up to the public, often spotted on his stream.

But now, the couple have split and have sent shots for each other via social media after the Internet star shared the news on December 27th.

But what has actually happened? Did Gigi really cheat with NBA Youngboy?

Here are all the details.

Gabrielle Gigi Alayah announces break from social media amid breakup

Gigi announced on Janurary 1st that she would be taking a step back from her 200k followers.

She said: "I am navigating a lot personally, and I want to be honest and just take the time that I need to reset and just protect my own peace."

Kai Cenat’s ex ‘Gigi’ speaks for the first time following their break-up and reveals that she will be taking an indefinite break from social media for her own mental health 👀

pic.twitter.com/SaLGsqtk2P — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) January 1, 2026

This comes after backlash she has recieved in regards to her famour now ex-boyfriend.

What did Kai Cenat Tweet?

Kai Cenat on sequel to Streamer University. Picture: Getty Images

Almost a year exactly after initially sharing with the world that he was dating his girlfriend Gabrielle, Kai tweeted a blunt and short statement about his relationship status.

He wrote: “I’m single I will never be in another relationship again.”

The Twitch star made his feelings clear to the world, with his words suggesting a breakup resulting in him being deeply hurt.

Fans were quick to share their messages of support, as well as coming down hard on Gigi, with cheating rumours beginning to spread, fans assuming that it was alluded to by Kai.

One fan commented: “Damn you looked happy in this relationship 😔.”Another said: “Cheating when you’re dating kai cenat is CRAZY.”

Kai Cenat's tweet. Picture: Twitter

Posts surfaced alleging that Gabrielle had been cheating on Kai with rapper NBA Youngboy.

Whilst this was his first-ever public relationship, it may be a while before the 24-year-old shares a relationship with the world again.

Did Kai Cenat’s ex-girlfriend, Gabrielle Gigi Alayah, cheat with NBA Youngboy?

Kai & Gigi. Picture: Instagram via @kaicenat & @gariellealayah

A series of bold fan allegations were made following the breakup news, with fans linking Gigi with rapper NBA Youngboy.

However, whilst dramatic, they don’t seem to be backed up with evidence and appear to be fabricated.Gigi herself spoke on the matter, sharing a post with her 500k Instagram followers.

She wrote: “I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about me off a FAKE twitter post is insane.

She continued: “I’ve never cheated on him, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man…play that sympathetic role somewhere else, pls.”

Gigi & NBA Youngboy. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

A viral video resurfaced of Kai crying on his Snapchat story, where he says, “I just found out something else bro, there’s somebody else in the picture.”

However, this video is from 2024 and is supposedly about another woman he was romantically interested in at the time.

So, whilst the claims of Gigi cheating with NBA Youngboy are attention-grabbing, there seems to be no truth to the rumour, with the influencer herself coming out to address it.

It is anticipated that Kai will share more details gradually via his stream; though, this is not guaranteed.