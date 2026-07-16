Kai Cenat: Age, real name & net worth

16 July 2026, 12:17

Kai Cenat: Age, real name & net worth
Kai Cenat: Age, real name & net worth. Picture: alamy

Kai Cenat is a social-media star famous for his Streamer University on the platform Twitch. But how old is Kai Cenat? What is his real name? & How much is his net worth in 2026?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Kai Cenat is one of the biggest stars of social media, taking off as a streamer, consistently ranking as the number one on Twitch, recently returning after a hiatus with his new addition of Streamer University.

The star burst onto the scene back in 2021, and hasn’t looked back since, being one of the first to make it big in the streaming world, with over 20 million subscribers on Twitch.

His hugely successful series, Streamer University, spotlights smaller content creators from across the globe, bringing them together in an American College where they partake in lessons, and all simultaneously stream in a first-of-its-kind format.

Kai Cenat
Kai Cenat. Picture: alamy

But what is there to know about Kai Cenat himself?

Here are all the details.

How old is Kai Cenat?

Kai Cenat
Kai Cenat. Picture: Getty Images

The media personality is 24 years old.

Kai’s birthday is December 16th, 2001.

What is Kai Cenat’s real name?

Kai Cenat
Kai Cenat. Picture: alamy

The 24-year-old’s name is a huge topic online, lots of fans believing it is a stage name.

However, he was born Kai Carlos Cenat III, meaning ‘Kai’ isn’t a nickname but his birth name.

What is Kai Cenat’s net worth?

Kai Cenat
Kai Cenat. Picture: alamy

The social media star has helped push streaming into the mainstream alongside other stars like IShowSpeed and RaiKai.

Despite him only being around for 5 years, he has achieved some impressive milestones.

From collaborating with Hollywood stars like LeBron James and Kim Kardashian, to becoming the first streamer to sign a deal with Nike.

Alongside his content, he also owns a streetwear company, as well as acting in films such as Scary Movie 6.

Kai Cenat’s estimated net worth in 2026 is roughly $35-45 million(£25.9-£33 million).

Kai Cenat
Kai Cenat. Picture: Getty Images

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