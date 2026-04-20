Is Justin Bieber going on a ‘Swag’ world tour after Coachella?

Is Justin Bieber going on a ‘Swag’ world tour after Coachella? Picture: Getty Images

Justin Bieber just wrapped his Coachella Weekend 2 takeover, featuring Billie Eilish, Hailey Bieber and songs like ‘Baby’ and ‘One Time’. But now the attention turns to a potential ‘Swag‘ World Tour 2026. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Justin Bieber took over Coachella Weekend 2, bringing out Billie Eilish, Big Sean and SZA, but ‘Swag’ World tour rumours have begun to build following the concert – but is Justin Bieber going on a 2026 world tour?

The anticipation for the pop star's comeback was sky-high prior to him taking to the stage at Coachella’s first weekend.

He managed to not only deliver but also exceed fans' expectations, performing his old tracks like ‘One Time’ and ‘One Less Lonely Girl’, which he hadn’t done for years.

Justin Bieber. Picture: Getty Images

Justin had taken a hiatus prior to these recent performances, and the fans had missed him greatly.

But now, rumours have begun to circulate that he is finally ready to tour again, and a ‘Swag’ tour is rumoured to be in the works, with some fans even speculating he may perform at BST’s Hyde Park festival.

At the end of his iconic performance on April 18th, the 32-year-old got the crowd screaming as he insinuated he was going to be in the limelight for a bit longer.

Justin said: “Get home safe, I’ll see y’all soon.”

JUSTIN SAID SOON. TOUR IS COMING 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/gJjFyR4dlS — Kristal ␌🎢 (@kristal_bieber) April 19, 2026

This, coupled with a recent update to the official Justin Bieber website, has sent fans in a spiral.

The website now reads: “Sorry, no shows currently. Click RSVP below to be notified when new tour dates are announced.”

So, whilst it confirms that a tour has not yet been announced, it implies a tour is coming.

Fans have also been sharing a fake Ticketmaster update which shows a new cover picture featuring a family photo of Justin, Hailey and their baby boy.

Justin Bieber. Picture: Getty Images

However, this is not true and has not been updated.

The London festival has been rumoured to be hosting Justin for a headline Summer show this July, with two headliners still to be announced.

While the rumours don’t seem to be based on much other evidence, it could very well be a possibility if the ‘Baby’ singer is officially out of hiatus.

Justin Bieber. Picture: Getty Images

The fans can’t contain their excitement.

One fan commented: “SWAG World Tour babyyy we're so fr**king backkk i literally can't breathe OMFGGG.”

Another said: “I’d drop big dollaaaaa for that justin bieber world tour.”