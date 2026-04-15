Justin Bieber Coachella: Weekend one and two setlists

Justin Bieber Coachella: Weekend one and two setlists. Picture: Getty Images

Justin Bieber is back, and he’s better! Following his iconic set at Coachella 2026’s first weekend, which featured Hailey Bieber cheering him on, the attention turns to Weekend 2. As fans hope for a tour, what is the official setlist? What songs will he perform at Coachella? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Justin Bieber’s iconic Weekend 1 Coachella set has gone viral, with fans hoping for a 2026 tour to be announced, but what songs will he perform at Weekend 2 of Coachella?

The artist has finally returned from his hiatus, and the fans couldn’t be happier.

Coachella is already one of the most reported on music events in the calendar, and with the addition of JB, Coachella hasn’t been spoken about more.

Justin Bieber Coachella 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Justin put on a first-of-its-kind set, involving live performances with a band as well as viral moments where he sang over his old YouTube videos, as a way to get past his ownership rights of the old music.

But what songs will he perform ahead of Weekend 2?

Here is the full setlist.

What is Justin Bieber’s Coachella setlist?

Justin Bieber with Tems at Coachella. Picture: Getty Images

The 32-year-old put on a legendary performance at Coachella Weekend 1, bringing out Wizkid and Tems for their remix of ‘Essence’.

Justin could shake things up for the second weekend, definitely concerning special guests.

However, here is the full setlist for Weekend 1:

Justin Bieber. Picture: Getty Images

ALL I CAN TAKE

SPEED DEMON

FIRST PLACE

GO BABY

BUTTERFLIES

WALKING AWAY

ALL THE WAY

405

TOO LONG

PETTING ZOO

I DO

STAY (with The Kid LAROI)

THINGS YOU DO

GLORY VOICE MEMO

ZUMA HOUSE

DOTTED LINE

EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH

Baby

Favorite Girl

That Should Be Me

Beauty and a Beat

Never Say Never

Confident

All That Matters

With You (Chris Brown cover)

So Sick (Ne-Yo cover)

Sorry

Were Are Ü Now

I'm the One

YUKON

DEVOTION (with Dijon)

I THINK YOU'RE SPECIAL (with Tems)

Essence (with Wizkid & Tems)

DAISIES (with Mk.gee)

