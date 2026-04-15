Justin Bieber Coachella: Weekend one and two setlists

15 April 2026, 17:20

Justin Bieber Coachella: Weekend one and two setlists
Justin Bieber Coachella: Weekend one and two setlists. Picture: Getty Images

Justin Bieber is back, and he’s better! Following his iconic set at Coachella 2026’s first weekend, which featured Hailey Bieber cheering him on, the attention turns to Weekend 2. As fans hope for a tour, what is the official setlist? What songs will he perform at Coachella? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Justin Bieber’s iconic Weekend 1 Coachella set has gone viral, with fans hoping for a 2026 tour to be announced, but what songs will he perform at Weekend 2 of Coachella?

The artist has finally returned from his hiatus, and the fans couldn’t be happier.

Coachella is already one of the most reported on music events in the calendar, and with the addition of JB, Coachella hasn’t been spoken about more.

Justin Bieber Coachella 2026
Justin Bieber Coachella 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Justin put on a first-of-its-kind set, involving live performances with a band as well as viral moments where he sang over his old YouTube videos, as a way to get past his ownership rights of the old music.

But what songs will he perform ahead of Weekend 2?

Here is the full setlist.

What is Justin Bieber’s Coachella setlist?

Justin Bieber with Tems at Coachella
Justin Bieber with Tems at Coachella. Picture: Getty Images

The 32-year-old put on a legendary performance at Coachella Weekend 1, bringing out Wizkid and Tems for their remix of ‘Essence’.

Justin could shake things up for the second weekend, definitely concerning special guests.

However, here is the full setlist for Weekend 1:

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber. Picture: Getty Images
  1. ALL I CAN TAKE
  2. SPEED DEMON
  3. FIRST PLACE
  4. GO BABY
  5. BUTTERFLIES
  6. WALKING AWAY
  7. ALL THE WAY
  8. 405
  9. TOO LONG
  10. PETTING ZOO
  11. I DO
  12. STAY (with The Kid LAROI)
  13. THINGS YOU DO
  14. GLORY VOICE MEMO
  15. ZUMA HOUSE
  16. DOTTED LINE
  17. EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH
  18. Baby
  19. Favorite Girl
  20. That Should Be Me
  21. Beauty and a Beat
  22. Never Say Never
  23. Confident
  24. All That Matters
  25. With You (Chris Brown cover)
  26. So Sick (Ne-Yo cover)
  27. Sorry
  28. Were Are Ü Now
  29. I'm the One
  30. YUKON
  31. DEVOTION (with Dijon)
  32. I THINK YOU'RE SPECIAL (with Tems)
  33. Essence (with Wizkid & Tems)
  34. DAISIES (with Mk.gee)

Justin Bieber - Daisies - Live at Coachella 2026

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