Justin Bieber Coachella: Weekend one and two setlists
15 April 2026, 17:20
Justin Bieber is back, and he’s better! Following his iconic set at Coachella 2026’s first weekend, which featured Hailey Bieber cheering him on, the attention turns to Weekend 2. As fans hope for a tour, what is the official setlist? What songs will he perform at Coachella? Here are all the details.
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Justin Bieber’s iconic Weekend 1 Coachella set has gone viral, with fans hoping for a 2026 tour to be announced, but what songs will he perform at Weekend 2 of Coachella?
The artist has finally returned from his hiatus, and the fans couldn’t be happier.
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Coachella is already one of the most reported on music events in the calendar, and with the addition of JB, Coachella hasn’t been spoken about more.
Justin put on a first-of-its-kind set, involving live performances with a band as well as viral moments where he sang over his old YouTube videos, as a way to get past his ownership rights of the old music.
But what songs will he perform ahead of Weekend 2?
Here is the full setlist.
What is Justin Bieber’s Coachella setlist?
The 32-year-old put on a legendary performance at Coachella Weekend 1, bringing out Wizkid and Tems for their remix of ‘Essence’.
Justin could shake things up for the second weekend, definitely concerning special guests.
However, here is the full setlist for Weekend 1:
- ALL I CAN TAKE
- SPEED DEMON
- FIRST PLACE
- GO BABY
- BUTTERFLIES
- WALKING AWAY
- ALL THE WAY
- 405
- TOO LONG
- PETTING ZOO
- I DO
- STAY (with The Kid LAROI)
- THINGS YOU DO
- GLORY VOICE MEMO
- ZUMA HOUSE
- DOTTED LINE
- EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH
- Baby
- Favorite Girl
- That Should Be Me
- Beauty and a Beat
- Never Say Never
- Confident
- All That Matters
- With You (Chris Brown cover)
- So Sick (Ne-Yo cover)
- Sorry
- Were Are Ü Now
- I'm the One
- YUKON
- DEVOTION (with Dijon)
- I THINK YOU'RE SPECIAL (with Tems)
- Essence (with Wizkid & Tems)
- DAISIES (with Mk.gee)
Justin Bieber - Daisies - Live at Coachella 2026