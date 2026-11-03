Jude Bellingham: Age, height & girlfriend

3 November 2026, 14:03

Jude Bellingham: Age, height & girlfriend
Jude Bellingham: Age, height & girlfriend. Picture: Getty Images & Calvin Klein

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham starred in a Calvin Klein ad that has the fans going crazy. But how old is Jude Bellingham? Who is his girlfriend? & How tall is Jude Bellingham?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Jude Bellingham is one of the biggest football stars of this generation, currently playing for Real Madrid and England’s national team, but his recent Calvin Klein ad has a whole new flock of fans to the fanbase- so, how old is he? Who is Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend? & How tall is he?

The Real Madrid star is from Stourbridge in the West Midlands, and he is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world right now.

Whilst lots of fans would have seen the young sportsperson come to England’s rescue in the most recent World Cup, it isn’t just his sports skills people are interested in.

Jude Belingham
Jude Belingham. Picture: Getty Images

So what is there to know about Jude?

Here are all the details.

How old is Jude Bellingham? What is his age?

Jude Belingham
Jude Belingham. Picture: Getty Images

Jude was born on June 29th, 2003.

He is 23 years old.

How tall is Jude Bellingham?

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham. Picture: Getty Images

The 23-year-old is 6ft 1.

Who is Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend?

Jude is thought to be dating American model and social media influencer Ashlyn Castro.

Jude Bellingham & Ashlyn Castro
Jude Bellingham & Ashlyn Castro. Picture: Getty Images

Whilst they keep themselves to themselves, they were first linked in 2024, going public in 2025.

The 28-year-old has been seen showing her support for her boyfriend at both Real Madrid and England games.

She has over 1 million followers on Instagram.

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